BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker addresses rivalry with Piers Morgan after shock GMB exit The two frequently have a war of words on Twitter

BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker has touched upon his rivalry with Piers Morgan following his unceremonious exit from Good Morning Britain earlier this month.

The outspoken broadcaster quit the ITV breakfast show over comments he made after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's divisive Oprah Winfrey interview.

However, over the years, Piers and Dan have repeatedly fired thinly-veiled shots at each other as their competing shows clashed in a continuous ratings war.

During a chat with The Sunday Times, the BBC journalist claimed that there's "a decent bloke fighting to get out" of Piers. He said: "Piers [Morgan] and I have had a friendly rivalry, but it has been good for BBC Breakfast and GMB.

"He likes to throw a few insults around, but underneath all the froth I think there is a decent bloke fighting to get out."

Of their different approach to interviewing, Dan added: "They are very different programmes and I've always said GMB do a good job.

Dan Walker has spoken about his rivalry with Piers Morgan

"Our styles are very different, but the idea that you've not done a good job unless you demand resignations and rant at the interviewee is laughable. I don't want you to know my opinion. I have no problem being seen as the more measured presenter."

Dan, 44, has fronted BBC Breakfast since 2016, and has been the face of TV show Football Focus since 2009. He lives in Sheffield with his wife Sarah, their three children; Susie, 13, Jessica, 11, and Joe, 10, as well as their pet cockapoo Winnie.

After Piers confirmed his exit from GMB, Dan poked one more jibe as he tweeted: "Sorry to hear the news about your departure from GMB @piersmorgan. If you'd like to come on the UK's number 1 breakfast show to talk about it… we could make some space for you in the morning."

Piers, 55, was quick to respond, writing: "I'm surprised BBC bosses didn't storm in and drag you off set after yesterday's rating came in."

Earlier this month, Piers decided to leave GMB with immediate effect

Dan retorted: "Congratulations on your ratings. Ours were good too. In other news... I hope my boss would have dragged me off set if I'd used my platform - on national TV - to tell a pregnant woman, speaking openly about suicidal thoughts, that I didn't believe a word she said."

Piers's departure comes after it was revealed that he is being investigated by TV watchdog Ofcom after comments he made about the Duchess of Sussex.

The organisation received more than 41,000 complaints about his remarks. Piers has been criticised for his dismissive comments about Meghan's claims about her mental health during the bombshell interview.

