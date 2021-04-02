Monty Don forced to defend new series of Gardeners' World The BBC show recently return for new episodes

Monty Don has defend the new series of popular BBC programme Gardeners' World. The TV presenter and horticulturalist, who has been a warm and familiar face on the show since 2003, responded to a fan who was unimpressed by the new episodes, which featured some previously aired content.

After Monty tweeted: "Gardeners World tonight at 9pm on BBC2 has exotic plants, floating plants, summer plants, prickly plants and edible plants," a viewer tweeted a reply: "Could do without the repeat features from last year though. So much going on in gardens now. It's a bit lazy."

However, Monty was quick to explain the reason why, writing: "There has been a global pandemic for the past year. It is a miracle that there has been any new filming at all."

Despite some of the repeated content, fans have been thrilled to see new episodes of the BBC programme on their screens and adore seeing Monty's familiar face each week. Since taking over Alan Titchmarsh on the programme almost 20 years ago, he's become a household name and Gardeners' World is often praised as both informative and heartwarming.

Plenty of viewers take to Monty's social media pages to praise the presenter for his hard work. One person wrote on a recent Instagram post: "I'm absolutely loving Friday evenings with GW again!!"

Another person said: "Really enjoyed Gardener's World, it was great to watch and learn, I loved seeing all your furry friends helping you!! Looking forward to next Friday's program. Keep safe." While a third wrote: "Thanks for GW last night, just like meeting with an old friend."

Monty resides in Herefordshire with his wife, Sarah. The couple have been happily married for a number of years. After meeting at Cambridge University, Monty and Sarah married in 1983 and even worked together at their own jewellery shop in London before Monty began his television career.

