Monty Don has apologised to a fan after they said the Gardeners' World presenter had "ignored" them at a previous garden show.

After appearing on BBC Breakfast this week to promote to the new series of the gardening programme, the morning show tweeted a video of Monty's interview discussing the new episodes, which prompted a fan to respond.

The user tweeted underneath the post: "Pity you were not interested when I was involved with the school garden project at the Malvern Spring Gardening Show, I approached you to look at the gardens and you ignored me."

Monty was then quick to reply, apologising and explaining that he couldn't remember the moment in question. "I am sorry about that. I have no recollection of it and probably was being pulled in 6 directions at once but at any rate, I am sorry," he said.

Meanwhile, Monty is adored by many TV fans for his work on Gardeners' World which is often praised at both informative and heartwarming. Plenty of the presenter's followers often comment on his social media posts expressing their admiration for him.

One person wrote on a recent Instagram post after the first episode of the new series: "Thanks for GW last night, just like meeting with an old friend."

Monty has presented the show since 2003

Another person said: "Really enjoyed Gardener's World, it was great to watch and learn, I loved seeing all your furry friends helping you!! Looking forward to next Friday's program. Keep safe."

Monty has been a familiar face on the horticulture programme since 2003 so is clearly devoted to his work. However, the 65-year-old has previously opened up about the BBC show getting in the way of his family life.

"Ask Sarah what the worst thing is about living with me and she would probably say that I always put work above everything else," he explained candidly to the Guardian in 2009, adding: "To the detriment of my children, my wife, my health, my life. And what I am really bad at is saying no."

