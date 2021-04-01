Dragon's Den: Meet the Dragons' partners Find out all about their spouses here...

We're so pleased that Dragon's Den is back for a new series. The hit BBC show, which has been on screens for more than 15 years, gives viewers front-row seats as plucky entrepreneurs try to pitch their winning business ideas and secure investments.

While we all know that the Dragons are tough, self-made entrepreneurs worth millions but what about their love lives? Find out more about their previous and current relationships here...

Peter Jones

Peter Jones CBE, 55, has been on the show since it began in 2005. At the time, he was married to his ex-wife Caroline, with whom he shares two children. However, the couple divorced in 2008.

Peter has been married twice

These days, he lives with his long-term partner Tara Capp who is the founder of lifestyle brand Truly. Together the couple share three teenage daughters: Natalie, Isabella and Tallulah.

Deborah Meaden

Deborah Meaden is the second longest-serving Dragon on the show. She met her husband Paul back in 1985 when she was in her early twenties. After dating on-and-off for seven years, the couple married. While they don't have any children together, they share their period Somerset home with numerous pets.

Deborah Meaden and her husband Paul

Tej Lalvani

This year, Tej Lalvani will celebrate his tenth wedding anniversary with wife Tara Ruby, who he tied the knot with in a Sikh ceremony in London back in 2011. The happily married couple do not have any children together.

Tej and his wife Ruby

Touker Suleyman

British-Turkish Cypriot fashion retail entrepreneur Touker Suleyman prefers to keep his personal life out of the spotlight, so not much is known about his family. Although the multi-millionaire isn't married, he has two grown-up daughters, Tashia and Taya, who he lives with in London.

Touker has never been married

Sara Davies

The newest Dragon on the show, Sara Davies, has been married to her husband Simon since 2007. The couple were childhood sweethearts, and now they live in Teesside with their two children.

Sara and her husband Simon

