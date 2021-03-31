Will there be series two of The Terror? Many are wondering if the BBC thriller will return

Fans have been both gripped and terrified by BBC's latest drama, The Terror. The ten-part show, which stars Jared Harris and Tobias Menzies, originally aired in America in 2018 but UK audiences are now settling down to watch episodes on a Wednesday evening.

MORE: The true story behind BBC's new thriller The Terror

The thriller is described as a horror anthology series and is inspired by true events, but is mostly based on the fictionalised account of Captain Sir John Franklin's lost expedition to the Arctic, as told in Dan Simmon's 2007 novel.

But does the story end with series one? We found out what the future holds for The Terror…

Loading the player...

WATCH: BBC's The Terror - official trailer

Will there be a series two of The Terror?

Yes! Fortunately for fans, more episodes were filmed to form a second chapter in The Terror, titled Infamy, and aired on US channel AMC in 2019.

Moving on from series one's plot, The Terror: Infamy instead tells a different story. The episodes focus on a Japanese internment camp during World War II. The synopsis reads: "Set during World War II, The Terror: Infamy centres on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese-American community and a young man’s journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible."

MORE: Meet the cast of BBC thriller series The Terror

MORE: Fans heap praise on Joe Sugg after acting debut on BBC's The Syndicate

Series two of The Terror, titled Infamy, aired in the US in 2019

When is The Terror: Infamy out?

The Terror series one landed on the BBC three years after its release in the States. The broadcaster is yet to confirm that they will air the newer episodes from Infamy, however it's certainly possible given the show's popularity.

MORE: Did you spot this Line of Duty star in The Irregulars?

Tobias Menzies in The Terror

Who stars in The Terror: Infamy?

As well as a new plot, Infamy boasts a new cast. Starring in the show are Derek Mio, Kiki Sukezane and Naoko Mori. Also appearing is George Takei, perhaps best known for his role in Star Trek, who plays the part of Yamato-san.

What's the future for The Terror?

There's no official word on The Terror being continued beyond series two's Infamy. However, it seems the idea has been floated by its creators. In 2020, Deadline reported that Sarah Barnett, president of AMC - the channel which aired the show in the US – had expressed an interest in renewing the show for a third series.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.