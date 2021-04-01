Michelle Obama makes surprise appearance on The One Show The former First Lady joined the BBC show on Thursday

Michelle Obama made a surprise appearance on Thursday's episode of The One Show.

The former First Lady joined hosts Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas via video chat for a very special edition of the BBC show.

During the chat, Michelle was reunited with pupils from two London girls schools, the Elizabeth Garrett Anderson School in Islington and Mulberry School for Girls in Tower Hamlets, over Zoom.

WATCH: Michelle Obama drops by The One Show

She spoke to the young women about mentorship, leadership, sisterhood and the impact of the Covid-19 on their lives. She also shared her hopes for the future in these uncertain times. Michelle has a long history with both schools, having visited both on previous visits to the UK.

Sharing some words of wisdom with the pupils, the 57-year-old said: "No matter how high you get or how smart you are, or how successful, life will throw you things that you're not necessarily prepared for. And if you know how to get yourself through it you will succeed."

One of the students lucky enough to take part in the chat called the former attorney and author "wonderful" and a "very inspirational woman".

Michelle was reunited with pupils from two London girls schools during the chat

The interview marked the first time Michelle has appeared on UK television since she came to Britain in 2018 to promote her book Becoming. Fittingly, Michelle will soon publish a new version of her memoir aimed at younger readers aged nine to 12 years of age.

Michelle's appearance on the show comes ahead of her keynote speech at Girl Talk, a POPSUGAR event that is being broadcast on Friday. She will be appearing at the fundraising event, hosted by Sofia Wylie, to help drive action and raise awareness of adolescent girls' education across the world.

Michelle isn't the only major celebrity involved, as there'll be talks with Alicia Keys, Kristen Bell, Meryl Streep, Julia Roberts and a musical performance from Kelly Clarkson.

