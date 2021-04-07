Intruder aired its second episode on Tuesday evening, but it seems that viewers are pretty divided when it comes to giving their verdict. Some were branding the Channel 5 murder mystery "disappointing" and others appeared to be enjoying the new series and shared their thoughts online.

The new four-part series, which is airing on consecutive nights this week, follows a high-flying couple Rebecca and Sam, whose seemingly perfect lives are turned upside down after an attempted burglary at their isolated coastal home.

WATCH: Channel 5 new thriller Intruder - official trailer

Taking to social media after the second episode aired, many were quick to criticise the show. One person wrote: "So bad it's good?? #Intruder", while another said: "I had high hopes for this series but so far I've been disappointed and frustrated; wondering if it is worth watching the last two episodes? #Intruder."

A third commented on Twitter wondering if the series is in fact meant to be a comedy: "I am not sure if #intruder is drama or comedy. The writing is quite bad. So many holes in the story." A fourth echoed this, writing: "#Intruder is it supposed to be a comedy...?"

However, it seems it wasn't all bad news for the show as others voiced praise for Intruder. One fan tweeted: "Seen terrible reviews about #intruder I actually think it's alright. I feel terrible for Syed's dad."

A second agreed, writing: "#Intruder is really growing on me. Loving the kind of dark humour", while a third said: "#Intruder Still no idea how this is going to end. But it IS good."

Intruder is a four-part thriller new to Channel 5

Although many had some criticism for the show, the cast boasts a number of well-known TV faces. Playing the lead roles of Rebecca and Sam are Elaine Cassidy (No Offence, Death in Paradise) and Tom Meetan (The Mighty Boosh, Motherland) respectively.

Meanwhile, other TV favourite Sally Lindsay also stars. Sally plays Family Liaison Officer Karen Bailey. While she's there initially to comfort the couple in the wake of the traumatic incident, she quickly grows suspicious that all is not as it seems.

Soap fans will most likely recognise Sally from her role on Coronation Street, but she has also starred in the likes of Scott & Bailey, Mount Pleasant and Still Open All Hours.

