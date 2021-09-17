Outlander shares behind-the-scenes clip of season six - hinting at major storyline

Outlander teased fans with a behind-the-scenes video while filming season six, and many already think they have spotted confirmation of a major storyline for Fergus and Marsali Fraser. Warning, potential spoilers ahead for the show!

MORE: Outlander shares another exciting look at season six - but fans have same complaint

In the books, Fergus and Marsali go through a difficult time when their fourth child, Henri-Christian is born with dwarfism. While both adore their newborn son, his arrival is met with a cruel reaction from some of the townspeople.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Check out the new behind-the-scenes clip

In the book, Fergus is in so much despair over his son's future, and at his own helplessness at protecting him, that he tries to kill himself, but is stopped at the last moment by Jamie. In the new clip, Jamie can be seen comforting a devastated Fergus in the forest, hinting that this moment from the book could well be portrayed in the popular series.

MORE: Outlander adds three new faces to season six cast - and fans of the book series will be thrilled

MORE: Sam Heughan reveals mum's understandable reaction to racy scenes in Outlander

Speaking about the show in the clip, Sam Heughan, who plays Jamie, says: "[There are] lots of new characters, lots of new relationships, lots of potential drama. It's what Outlander does so well."

Did you spot the moment in the clip?

Catriona Balfe, who plays Claire, added: "Everyone's starting to find their feet and some are still struggling. The underlying theme of the season is that there's a lot more turmoil here." Even more turmoil than season five, where Jamie's leg is nearly amputated by a snake bite, Roger only just survives being hanged from a tree and Claire is kidnapped and assaulted? We don't know how much more we can take!

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.