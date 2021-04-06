Jeremy Clarkson to return to Top Gear six years after exit for special episode The presenter last appeared on the show in 2015

Jeremy Clarkson is to make his return to Top Gear for the first time in six years.

The TV personality, who was fired from the show in 2015 following a highly-publicised spat with a producer, will appear in a special memorial episode on Wednesday 7 April for former co-presenter Sabine Schmitz.

Sabine, who appeared on Top Gear both during and after Jeremy's time on the show, sadly passed away aged 51 last month.

Jeremy will be joined by his former co-hosts Richard Hammond and James May, who will also pay their respects to the late motor racing driver who succumbed to a four year battle with cancer on March 16 2021.

The special is set to feature both the show's current presenters, Freddie Flintoff, Chris Harris and Paddy McGuinness, and a host of well-known figures from the world of motoring.

Paying tribute to the late driver last month on Twitter, Jeremy called her "a sunny person and so full of beans."

Speaking on the new show, which is currently available to watch on BBC iPlayer, Jeremy added: "When she walked into a room, it was as though everything just got a bit brighter and a bit louder."

Sabine sadly died aged 51 last month

In 2015, the Who Wants to Be a Millionaire host was dropped from the BBC Two motoring show after it was revealed that he had physically and verbally attacked producer Oisin Tymon.

The outburst reportedly came after Jeremy – one of the BBC's highest-paid stars at the time – was told he could not have steak and chips after a day's filming because the North Yorkshire hotel where he was staying was not serving hot food.

Jeremy was supported by his co-presenters James and Richard, who both decided to leave their roles at the BBC and join him on new Amazon series The Grand Tour, following his dismissal.

Meanwhile, Top Gear was relaunched with Chris Evans and Friends star Matt LeBlanc at the helm.

