Mare of Easttown: Everything you need to know about Kate Winslet's new drama

Like many Hollywood A-Listers of late such as Renée Zellweger and Nicole Kidman, Kate Winslet is switching from big screen to little screen for brand new mini-series, The Mare of Easttown for HBO and Sky Atlantic.

The Academy Award-winning actor, famed for her roles in films such as Titanic and The Holiday, will play the lead, Mare Sheehan, a detective in a small town who begins to investigate a murder – all the while attempting to keep her family and life around her together in one piece.

Before Mare of Easttown becomes your next TV binge, here's all you need to know about the thriller series...

WATCH: Kate Winslet stars in Mare of Easttown - official trailer

What is Mare of Easttown about?

The synopsis for the drama series reads: "Academy Award-winner Kate Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a small-town Pennsylvania detective who investigates a local murder as life crumbles around her.

"The seven-part limited series is an exploration into the dark side of a close community and an authentic examination of how family and past tragedies can define our present." With a murder mystery, a stellar cast and glowing reviews from critics, Mare of Easttown looks set to be the next big show on TV.

Mare of Easttown tells the story of a local murder investigation

Who stars in Mare of Easttown?

Kate fronts the drama, but who else appears? Mare of Easttown features other well-known actors such as Fargo star Jean Smart, American Horror Story's Evan Peters and August: Osage County star Julianne Nicholson. Also set to appear is The Crown's Ben Miles and Guy Pearce (L.A. Confidential, The King's Speech).

Kate plays the lead, Mare Sheehan

What have the cast said about Mare of Easttown?

In an interview with Deadline earlier this year, Kate opened up about playing the lead in the TV series. The Revolutionary Road actress admitted the role was one the "biggest" challenges she had faced in her career so far.

She told the publication: "I just have never done anything like this and was excited to read something that gripped me right away. I really felt the sense of not only who she was but the world she lived in and comes from; that sense of community; being so entrenched in a society that you sort of forget who you are from time to time."

When is Mare of Easttown out?

Mare of Easttown is out on HBO on Sunday 18 April and on Sky Atlantic and NOW on Monday 19 April.

