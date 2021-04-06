Intruder: meet the cast of the new Channel 5 thriller Are you watching the new series?

We're already hooked on new Channel 5 drama Intruder, which follows a high-flying couple whose picture-perfect lives are shattered after an attempted burglary at their isolated coastal home.

The four-part series began on Monday night and is set to air nightly across the week before concluding on Thursday. Ahead of the second episode, meet the hugely talented cast here...

Elaine Cassidy plays Rebecca

Irish actress Elaine Cassidy leads the series as Rebecca, a journalist working for a local newspaper called the Becksfield Gazette. She and her husband live an idyllic life in their custom-built house in the West Country, but things quickly change one night when a pair of burglars break in. Elaine has previously starred in A Discovery of Witches, Harper's Island, The Paradise and No Offence.

Elaine Cassidy plays Rebecca

Tom Meeten plays Sam

Playing Rebecca's husband, Sam is actor and comedian Tom Meeten, who is perhaps best known to audiences for work in comedy, having starred in the likes of The Mighty Boosh, Star Stories and Motherland. In Intruder, he plays a DJ who hosts a call-in show about politics and current affairs that often attracts some controversial opinions.

Tom Meeten plays Sam

Sally Lindsay plays Karen Bailey

Sally Lindsay plays Family Liaison Officer Karen Bailey. While she's there initially to comfort the couple in the wake of the traumatic incident, she quickly grows suspicious that all is not as it seems. Soap fans will most likely recognise Sally from her role on Coronation Street, but she has also starred in the likes of Scott & Bailey, Mount Pleasant and Still Open All Hours.

Sally Lindsay plays Karen Bailey

Helen Behan plays Angela

Angela is Rebecca's editor at the newspaper and a close friend of the couples' who happens to be at the house the night of the botched burglary attempt. Fans of the work of Shane Meadows will recognise actress Helen Behan; she starred in both This Is England '88 and This Is England '90, and his 2019 miniseries The Virtues, for which she received a Best supporting actress TV BAFTA nomination.

Helen Behan plays Angela

Sonny Poon Tip plays Syed

Newcomer Sonny Poon Tip makes his acting debut in the series playing one of the local teenagers who break into Rebecca and Sam's house, who is described as a talented artist with his heart in the right place.

Sonny Poon Tip plays Syed

Adam Richardson plays Tommy

Syed's friend Tommy is the brains behind the operation, having been long embroiled in a life of crime, selling stolen goods to a local criminal gang. While Actor Adam Richardson has numerous stage credits, Intruder will also be his first on-screen role.

Adam Richardson plays Tommy

