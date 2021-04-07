Ginny and Georgia star Sara Waisglass talks plans for season two 

Sara Waisglass has opened up about playing Max in the hit show Ginny and Georgia, and has already revealed what she would love to see happen in season two - even though Netflix hasn't officially renewed it - yet!

Chatting to BuzzFeed, the star admitted that she would love for Ginny and Max to patch up their relationship after a major fall-out in season one over Ginny's relationship with Max's twin brother, Marcus.

She said: "I'd really love to see Max and Ginny repair their friendship, simply because female friendships are so important, and it was so awesome to see it bloom, and I'd hate to see it end because of stupid, dumb Marcus. I'd like to see Max find another girlfriend, because she's so deserving of love and had so much love to give."

We hope Max and Ginny make up too!

The desire for a second instalment is definitely there from viewers! The streaming giant usually waits to gauge the response to a show before confirming, and given that the series was only released in February, we might have to wait a little while for the update. However, since it has topped Netflix's trending list ever since, we're certainly feeling hopeful!

If season two is confirmed, fans will have to be patient for the new episodes to arrive. According to reports, the first series took four months to film so providing that the cast and a crew get the green light soon, it's possible that we'll see season two a year after the release of the first.

Are you a fan of the show?

Fans were also left with plenty of questions following the finale, including whether Ginny and Austin actually ran away, and whether Georgia's wedding will go ahead. Antonia Gentry, who plays Ginny, set the record straight on where her character is heading at the end of season one. The actress told TV Line: "When she's packing her bag, she grabs the book that Zion gives her, and [...] he included an address.

"He has that secret coded message in it, and she finds out that it's his address to his Boston apartment. So I'm thinking it's pretty reasonable to assume that Ginny might be headed toward Zion."

