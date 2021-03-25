Ginny and Georgia: did you spot Schitt's Creek actress on show? She looks so different in the new Netflix show!

Ginny and Georgia and Schitt's Creek both have a huge fan following - but did you spot the one cast member who has appeared in both?! Jennifer Robertson, who played Jocelyn Schitt in the hit comedy series, appears in the new Netflix show as Ellen Baker, Marcus and Max's mother - and we think she looks so different!

Viewers were equally surprised, with many taking to Twitter to share that they spotted her. One person wrote: "Is the neighbour lady in #GinnyandGeorgia Jocelyn from THE Schitt’s Creek?"

Another added: "And Jocelyn Schitt from Schitt's Creek! Her haircut threw me off at first, but I knew I knew her from somewhere." A third person added: "If I didn't recognize her from the way she talks I wouldn't know her that she's Jocelyn from Schitt's Creek."

In Ginny and Georgia, Jennifer rocks a gorgeous pixie cut - a far cry from Jocelyn's flicked out hair do in Schitt's Creek - which is actually a wig! Speaking about whether she kept it, she to Cheat Sheet: "I did not take the wig. I do have some items from the Schitt House, a black bird from when David re-decorated the Blouse Barn, and a kitten sweatshirt of course!"

Did you spot her?

Chatting about the show wrapping up, she added: "The FINAL TABLE READ! (she starts sobbing) I think that was when it hit all of us that the series was ending. I mean…we knew…but when characters started saying goodbye to each other in that episode, we all became very emotional."

