Ginny and Georgia: fans are saying the same thing about Felix Mallard Can you see the resemblance?

Ginny and Georgia viewers are convinced that Felix Mallard is the spitting image of a young Johnny Depp - and we can see the resemblance!

MORE: Ginny and Georgia star speaks out following backlash from Taylor Swift

Taking to Twitter to discuss how alike the actor is with the Pirates of the Caribbean star, one person wrote: "Does anyone else find Brianne Howey reminds them of Julia Roberts and Felix Mallard a young Johnny Depp? I'm probably late to the party with these realisations," while another added: "Marcus gives me young Johnny Depp vibes."

Can you see the resemblance to Johnny Depp?

A third person wrote: "I completely fell in love with @itsfelixwot he gives me young Johnny Depp vibes."

In the series, Felix plays Marcus, Ginny's main love interest - and he has certainly gained a fan following after season one landed on Netflix! Speaking about the show to Schon magazine, he said: "Marcus and Ginny see so much of themselves in each other. I think to Marcus, Ginny is the only person that makes sense to him.

MORE: Ginny and Georgia: fans are saying the same thing about Brianne Howey's appearance

MORE: See the cast of Netflix's Ginny and Georgia in real life

"He is an outsider, deeply misunderstood and dealing with emotional trauma that leaves him quite uncertain in himself and how he interacts with others. He can identify that same pain in Ginny, and throughout the series, they become a support and a refuge for each other from the messy, traumatic and challenging world around them."

Felix plays Marcus in the hit show

Speaking about his character in a potential season two, he continued: "Should we be given the opportunity, I would love to delve deeper into Marcus’ emotional journey and awareness and how that affects his relationship with Ginny as a whole. Their relationship and their connection provides such a window into his own thoughts and feelings and breaks down a lot of the barriers he has built up. It would be interesting to see what happens when we shake up that foundation a bit."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.