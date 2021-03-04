See the cast of Netflix's Ginny and Georgia in real life Are you a fan of the show?

Ginny and Georgia landed on Netflix recently and has already proved to be a major hit. The comedy tells the story of teenage Ginny Miller and her wayward mother Georgia as they navigate their new life after moving into a new town.

But it seems not all runs smoothly as Georgia's past begins to catch up with her and threaten her family's new way of life.

The show has been received well by fans, who have even compared it to Gilmore Girls, thanks to its intriguing plot and cast. But who plays the characters in the show? Find out all about the cast from their ages, Instagram accounts, to where you've seen them before below...

WATCH: Ginny and Georgia has been a big hit with viewers

Antonia Gentry – Ginny Miller

Antonia Gentry takes on her first major lead role on TV as Ginny. Although she plays a 15-year-old, the actress is in fact 23 years old and has appeared in other shows and films like Raising Dion and Candy Jar – both on Netflix.

Brianne Howey – Georgia Miller

Playing mum Georgia is Brianne Howey. The actress, 31, is known for her other roles in popular shows like Batwoman, The Passage and Scream Queens. She's also appeared in Emily in the Middle and Horrible Bosses 2.

Diesel La Torraca – Austin Miller

Diesel plays Austin Miller and, at just ten-years-old, the budding actor clearly has a bright future ahead of him. His other credits include Little Monsters, alongside Lupita Nyong'o and Lambs of God.

Jennifer Robertson – Ellen Baker

Ellen Baker is the neighbour of the Miller family who also has two young teens who grow close to Ginny. Ellen is played by Jennifer Robertson, 49, who is perhaps best-known for playing Jocelyn in Schitt's Creek. She's also appeared in Saving Hope and Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Felix Mallard – Marcus Baker

Marcus is the 15-year-old son of Ellen who soon becomes a love-interest for Ginny. The 22-year-old actor has had roles in other popular shows such as Locke & Key, Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist and Neighbours.

Sara Waisglass – Maxine Baker

Maxine, known as Max, is the daughter of Ellen and twin sister of Marcus. The teen is played by 22-year-old Sara Waisglass who viewers will recognise from Degrassi: The Next Generation and The Good Doctor.

Scott Porter – Mayor Paul Randolph

The Mayor of Wellsbury (the town that Ginny and Georgia move to) is Paul Randolph who soon becomes Georgia's love-interest. Playing the mayor is 41-year-old actor Scott Porter who is perhaps best known for his roles in titles like Friday Night Lights and Hart of Dixie.

Katie Douglas – Abby

Abby soon becomes firm friends with Max, Ginny and Norah to form the MANG group. In real life, the actress playing her, Katie Douglas, is 22 years old and has also appeared in Pretty Hard Cases, Spooksville and Mary Kills People.

Chelsea Clark – Norah

Chelsea Clark, 22, plays Norah, the fourth member in the MANG group. Much like a couple of her Ginny and Georgia co-stars, Chelsea is also known for her role in Degrassi: Next Class.

Nathan Mitchell – Zion Miller

Zion Miller is the ex-partner of Georgia and Ginny's biological father. Nathan Mitchell, 32, is the actor playing him whose credits include Aliens in America, The Tomorrow People and Amazon's The Boys.

