Ginny and Georgia: fans are saying the same thing about Brianne Howey's appearance Can you see the resemblance?

Ginny and Georgia viewers have taken to social media to point out that the lead actress in the show, Brianne Howey, is the spitting image of a certain Hollywood A-lister, and we have to admit we can see the resemblance!

Discussing the show on Twitter, several fans pointed that they thought the actress who plays Georgia is identical to Julia Roberts, with one writing: "Watching Ginny and Georgia. Brianne Howey reminds me of a young Julia Roberts," while another added: "Is it just me or does Georgia looks like Young Julia Roberts?"

A third person wrote: "The actress that plays Georgia has to be related to Julia Roberts! I refuse to believe otherwise!"

The popular series follows a mother and daughter who move to a new town, and explore their friendship and love lives there. The official synopsis reads: "Angsty and awkward fifteen-year-old Ginny Miller often feels more mature than her thirty-year-old mother, the irresistible and dynamic Georgia Miller.

Can you see the resemblance?

"After years on the run, Georgia desperately wants to put down roots in picturesque New England and give her family something they've never had... a normal life. But it's not all carpool and Kombucha as Georgia's past threatens her and her family's new way of life... and Georgia will do anything to protect her family."

Viewers have already speculated about what will happen in season two after the finale saw Ginny run away. While the series itself kept Ginny's future movements ambiguous, the popular show's follow-up on Georgia and Ginny: The After Party, revealed all! After David Spade quizzed actress Antonia Gentry about her character's whereabouts, she hinted that fans should watch closely to see what she packs before leaving.

Since Ginny packs a book gifted from her dad with a secret code spelling out his new Boston address, it's clear that is where she is headed.

