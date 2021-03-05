Ginny and Georgia star speaks out following backlash from Taylor Swift The Netflix show has found itself at the centre of a controversy

Ginny and Georgia actress Antonia Gentry has broken her silence following backlash from Taylor Swift and her fans.

The 23-year-old actress, who plays teenager Ginny in the new teen show, thanked fans for their "love and support" after the pop star called out the Netflix show for making a joke about her love life.

Taking to Instagram, Antonia shared a lengthy post in which she thanked fans for their "hundreds of messages" but did not address the controversy directly.

"Thank you for the love and support you have shown me and our show, Ginny and Georgia, over the last week," she began.

"I never would have imagined something like this as a young girl - that is, having a voice capable of impact. It is so meaningful to see the hundreds of messages from fans in my inbox who feel seen, heard and understood because of the show and its characters.

"It has also been fun to hear from those who were just happy to be along for an entertaining ride."

Turning her attention to her character, high schooler Ginny, she said she "fell in love" with the role because "she shows us our own biases, prejudices and injustices," adding: "She loves, she lies and she stands up for what she believes in even though she may not have all of her facts straight.

"She makes mistakes - morally, mentally, physically, emotionally - and not just within herself, but within the broken world she lives in."

Antonia plays teenager Ginny in the series

She concluded the post: "To all of the people who have sent hundreds of messages about feeling seen for the first time, whether through Ginny or another character in Ginny and Georgia, thank you for your voices and inspiration."

The Grammy-award winning artist took to Twitter this week to criticise the show, which landed on the streaming site at the end of February, after she discovered it had featured what she described as a "lazy" and "deeply sexist" joke at her expense.

In the show's finale, Ginny and her mother Georgia, played by Brianne Howey, have an argument about relationships which leads Ginny to say: "What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift."

Taylor Swift called out the new series on Twitter

Calling out both the show and Netflix, who distributed her 2020 documentary Miss Americana, Taylor wrote: "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back.

"How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse [expletive] as FuNnY. Also,@Netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn't look cute on you Happy Women's History Month I guess."

Taylor's comments came after many of her fans tweeted about the show's reference to her, causing #RespectTaylorSwift to trend on the site.

