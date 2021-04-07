Kanye West to release Netflix documentary: will Kim Kardashian divorce be included? Kanye and the reality star split earlier this year

Kanye West is reportedly set to release a 'tell all' documentary film in collaboration with Netflix and, given his long-running and successful career as a rapper and producer, it's not hard to see why.

The Touch the Sky rapper has, according to Billboard, been taping his life for the purposes of a documentary for the past 21 years so it's likely that die-hard fans will see many never-before-seen snippets of the artist's career and life in music.

However, many fans and showbiz followers will no doubt be wondering whether the mention of his marriage, and subsequent divorce, to reality star and entrepreneur Kim Kardashian will be included in the film.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's bipolar disorder

Reports state that it is not yet known how much of Kanye's personal life, particularly his marriage to Kim, will be included – so fans will have to watch this space.

However, it is thought that the docu-film will touch upon the sad loss of Kanye's mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 of coronary artery disease. Kanye has been open about losing his mother and has often referenced the loss in his songs.

The show, which is yet to be titled, will include footage filmed by fellow producers Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah who worked with Kanye at the beginning of his career on tracks such as Through the Wire.

The footage captured will see Kanye's early rise to stardom and his work behind-the-scenes as a producer – his sole focus before becoming a mainstream artist – working with Jay Z and others. He then signed to Roc-A-Fella records, Jay Z's label, and his solo career commenced.

Kim and Kanye are divorcing after seven years of marriage

The film will also reportedly focus on his 2020 presidential run and campaign, which saw the rapper take on Donald Trump and President Joe Biden for the US election last November.

The news of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's divorce, after almost seven years of marriage, broke in February. TMZ reported at the time that her lawyer, Laura Wasser, had filed documents on behalf of the reality star to begin divorce proceedings.

The couple share four children together, North West, seven, Saint West, five, Chicago West, two, and Psalm West, 20 months, and are set to share legal and physical custody.

