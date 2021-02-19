Kim Kardashian 'files for divorce' from Kanye West – details The stars have been married for almost seven years

Kim Kardashian has reportedly filed for divorce from husband Kanye West after months of speculation that the couple were ending their almost seven-year marriage.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star filed documents on Friday, according to TMZ, through her lawyer Laura Wasser but the date of separation was not listed.

READ: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s relationship in their own words

Multiple news outlets have confirmed that Kim has requested joint legal and physical custody of their four kids, North West, seven, Saint West, five, Chicago West, two, and Psalm West, 20 months.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kim Kardashian breaks silence on Kanye West's bipolar disorder

It was reported in January that the couple had decided to call it quits, with numerous media outlets reporting that the couple were set to divorce despite efforts to salvage their relationship.

The famous couple's former neighbour, Kathy Griffiths, seemingly confirmed the news in January, tweeting: "I think she really tried. Truly loves him. I like her. He certainly isn't the devil or anything, but I believe she tried everything to make it work.

"He made her laugh a lot and she embraced his eccentricities. She loves being a mom more than anything. There's my two cents."

MORE: Kim Kardashian shows support for husband Kanye West in new photo

MORE: Kim Kardashian pays tribute to Kanye West with unseen photos

Kim and Kanye share four children

Kim and Kanye married in Italy in May 2014 after they had already welcomed their eldest daughter North.

This will be Kim's third divorce. She was married to music producer Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004. She then wed Kris Humphries in August 2011 but filed for divorce after just 72 days. This is Kanye's first divorce.

Kim was pictured without her wedding ring ahead of Valentine's Day

It's has been reported that neither Kim nor Kanye are contesting their prenup, but they are said to be in the advanced stages of sorting their property agreement.

Their main house is a $60M mansion in Hidden Hills. They also own a Wyoming ranch where Kanye is believed to have been staying, although he was spotted outside his Malibu office on Friday, still wearing his wedding ring.

Two days before Valentine's Day, Kim was pictured exiting her car without her wedding ring on.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.