Top Gear: meet the partners of the show's stars See their spouses here

Beloved motoring show Top Gear has had seen many presenters come and go over the years since it first launched on the BBC nearly twenty years ago.

MORE: Top Gear host Freddie Flintoff looks unrecognisable in his twenties – see photos

While we all know the stars of the show are car fanatics, what about their love lives? Find out all about their previous and current relationships here...

Loading the player...

WATCH: Inside Paddy and Christine McGuinness' love story

Jeremy Clarkson

Jeremy Clarkson, 60, has been dating Lisa Hogan since 2017. The former Top Gear host who now fronts The Grand Tour met the Irish model three years after his divorce from his second wife, Frances Cain. Jeremy was married to Frances, his former manager, for 21 years before splitting in 2014. He tied the knot for the first time in 1989.

Jeremy and his partner Lisa have been together since 2017

MORE: Jeremy Clarkson's family photo album: see these sweet snaps of the TV presenter's loved ones

Richard Hammond

Richard Hammond, 51, has been happily married to Daily Express columnist Amanda ‘Mindy’ Hammond for nearly two decades. The couple lives in the Hertfordshire countryside with their two teenage daughters, Willow and Isabella.

Richard has been married since 2002

James May

Although James May, 58, isn’t married, he has been with long-term partner Sarah Frater for twenty years. The couple, who do not have children, live together in Hammersmith.

James May and partner Sarah

Paddy McGuinness

The show’s current host Paddy McGuinness, 47, is married to Christine Martin, a 32-year-old model and reality TV star from Blackpool, who previously appeared in The Real Housewives of Cheshire.

Paddy and Christine have been married for ten years

MORE: Christine McGuinness makes rare comment about raising three children with autism

The pair tied the knot in 2011 after meeting at the Liverpool Tennis Tournament where Christine was on a modelling job. Today, they are proud parents to three children: twins Leo and Penelope and daughter Felicity.

Freddie Flintoff

Cricketer turned presenter Freddie Flintoff, 43, met his wife of 16 years Rachael Wools back in his cricketing days when she turned up to Edgbaston cricket ground in Birmingham to promote her events company called Strawberry Promotions.

Freddie shares four children with his wife Rachael

After dating for three years, they tied the knot in 2002 and have since welcomed four children: Holly, 16, Corey, 15, Rocky, 12 and Preston, one.

Chris Harris

Former car journalist Chris Harris, 46, joined the show in 2016 as a recurring presenter. Following Chris Evans’ exit, he was promoted to a main presenter. He is believed to be married with three children although he likes to keep his personal life out of the spotlight so not much is known about his family.

Chris prefers to keep his personal life private

Matt LeBlanc

Friends actor Matt LeBlanc, 53, has the BBC show to thank for helping him find love! Not long after he joined the show, he reportedly started up a romance with producer Aurora Mulligan. Despite their 17 year age divorce, the couple are still together today. Matt was previously married to British-born American model Melissa McKnight, with whom he shares a daughter.

Matt has been dating Top Gear producer Aurora since 2016

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.