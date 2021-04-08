The Circle season three winner revealed Someone just got £100k richer

Channel 4's hit reality show The Circle concluded on Friday night and crowned its season three winner.

After all the remaining players - Andy, Manrika, Syed (Hashu), Felix (Natalya) and Tom (Pippa and Joey) - met face-to-face for the first time, host Emma Willis invited them to join her in the studio before revealing who would be taking home the £100,000 prize.

In a first for the show, two finalists were tied for first place. Both Manrika and Natalya were rated equally by the other players, meaning they were joint first.

The ultimate winner was decided by who had received the most first place votes, resulting in Natalya being named winner!

Reacting to her incredible win, she told host Emma: "I must play a good man!"

She continued: "If I was [playing as] me, I would have been gone. I had to be the perfect man. What I see everyday at work is what I created."

Natalya and Manrika were tied for first place

The 30-year-old military police officer from Surrey entered the game in the show's fifth episode playing as 29-year-old soldier Felix. During the series Felix was made an Influencer twice and even started up a romance with fellow contestant Manrika, who had no idea that he was a catfish.

Meanwhile, third place went to company director Andy from Solihull and fourth place to catfish Syed, who was really content creator Hashu from Birmingham. Lastly, in fifth place was another catfish, Tom, who was played by Joey and Pippa.

It's the second time a catfish has managed to win the show

Natalya's win marks the second time that a catfish has managed to successfully win the show since it started in 2018. The first series was won by 26-year-old Alex, who played the game claiming to be a 25-year-old woman called Kate, using photos of his real-life girlfriend, Millie, while in 2019's second series, disabled activist Paddy won over the hearts of his fellow contestants and was crowned winner.

As the series was pre-recorded this time around with no live audience, Natalya took home the entire £100,000 prize fund, which is usually split between the highest rated player and the viewers' favourite finalist.

The Circle is available to stream on demand on All 4

