The Circle: Millie reveals mum's hilarious reaction to 'ideal step mum' catfish Series three of the Channel 4 show kicked off this week

Channel 4 reality show The Circle returned last night, much to the delight of fans. However, it seems that one person watching at home was left a bit offended after contestant Millie spoke about her catfish character.

Taking to TikTok, 20-year-old Millie, who is playing alongside her 57-year-old dad Jamie, revealed that her mum was less than impressed with her comments about "disliking" her father's ex-partners.

"Guys I've got myself into serious trouble, one of my dad's exes has texted me today after they saw that," she said to camera, after showing a clip of herself on the show where she can be heard saying: "I've always taken a disliking to my dad's previous partners. I've just always tried to get rid of them."

"[It was] my mum," she explained before asking in disbelief: "How could I forget about my mum?"

Mimicking herself, she continued. "'I was always trying to get rid of them.' Was that the reason for the divorce? I have a lot of thinking to do." The video garnered over 81,000 views, with Millie's 7.1million followers left in stitches at the hilarious slip-up.

Together Millie and relationship therapist Jamie are playing as a catfish they've come up with together: a 49-year-old letting agent from London named Penny who Millie describes as an "ideal step mum".

Discussing how the duo came up with the character, Millie said: "In the past, when I've been getting to know his girlfriends, I might not always like them, and Dad has found it hard to find someone suitable for him. So it has been fun to create this perfect woman – someone who has the qualities that Dad might want in a partner and I would want in a stepmum."

Millie shared her mum's reaction with her TikTok followers

Meanwhile, viewers at home couldn't help but notice that student Millie bears quite the resemblance to another famous reality star, and quickly took to Twitter during the first episode to share their thoughts. One person wrote: "Genuinely thought Millie was Molly Mae and I'm still not convinced she isn't," while another remarked: "Millie is Molly Mae's complete twin."

Someone else joked: "I wonder if Molly Mae in a stroke of genius is actually catfishing us all by turning out to be Millie at the end of all this."

