The Circle bosses make plea to fans as contestant reveals she's received death threats Manrika has become the target of online trolls

We love watching The Circle, but sadly the show's bosses have had to make an unprecedented move and ask viewers to keep the conversation around the show "light-hearted" as one of the show's contestants has become a target for online abuse.

Taking to Twitter, they sent out a plea for fans to keep things civil as the final fast approaches.

"2 SLEEPS UNTIL THE FINAL," the wrote. "We all love reading light-hearted, lively conversation online about The Circle, particularly towards the series final, but please remember The Circle is a game show and the Players are real people who are playing an incredible game."

They added: "We hope you enjoy the rest of the series with us."

Their statement comes after one of the show's contestants, Manrika was criticised for tactically blocking some of the show's best-loved players. The 25-year-old herself took to Instagram last week to speak out about the horrific abuse she's had sent directly to her.

In an Instagram Live, which has since racked up 115k views, the Birmingham-based recruitment consultant said she felt "mentally drained" after reading through hate comments left on her social media channels, some of which she said included death threats.

She began: "I'm just mentally and physically drained. I'm so tired, I'm drained. I feel lifeless at the moment.

Contestant Manrika has become the target of online trolls

She went on to say that while she went into the show, which was filmed last year under Covid-19 safety measures, aware that reality TV "comes with its ups and downs", she didn't expect to be on the receiving end of up to three hate messages every minute.

"You need to remember it's a TV show and the way things are edited is not as they seem and that's all I'm going to say on the situation because I'm contracted not to," she added.

She ended the three-minute clip by begging viewers to be "mindful" of what they say online and thanked her family and friends for their ongoing support.

Manrika and her fellow remaining players will find out on tonight's show whether they've made it into the show's final ahead of Friday's last episode.

If you have been affected by this article, Samaritans is here to help. Anyone can contact Samaritans for FREE any time from any phone on 116 123, even a mobile without credit. This number won't show up on your phone bill. Or you can email jo@samaritans.org.

