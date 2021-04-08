Friday Night Dinner's upcoming 10th anniversary episode will honour Paul Ritter after the actor's passing, it has been confirmed.

The one-off special, You Look Nice: The True Story of Friday Night Dinner, was announced earlier this year and will now be dedicated to Paul in his memory.

According to Digital Spy, the actor, who played Martin Goodman in the sitcom, was due to appear in the 90-minute episode alongside his co-stars Tamsin Greig, Tom Rosenthal and Simon Bird to celebrate the sitcom's success. Fans of the comedy will see behind-the-scenes clips, outtakes and interviews with the cast and a tribute to Paul.

WATCH: Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter has passed away aged 54

The production company behind the Channel 4 comedy, which first aired in 2011, said in a statement: "He was a brilliant, kind and talented man much loved by everyone who was lucky enough to know and work with him, and Paul will forever be part of both the Big Talk and Friday Night Dinner families."

Paul's agent released a statement on Tuesday announcing that the actor had died after suffering a brain tumour. "It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night," the statement read.

"He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour. Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly."

Paul's co-stars have paid tribute to the actor this week

Meanwhile, Paul's Friday Night Dinner co-stars have been expressing their devastation at the news. Tamsin Greig, who played Paul's on-screen wife, Jackie, wrote in the Guardian: "The world is a less brilliant place without Paul in it. Go lightly, my friend. You are deeply beloved."

Tom Rosenthal, who played Jonny, and Simon Bird, who played Adam, also released statements on the sad news via Tom's Twitter page. Tom tweeted on Thursday morning on behalf of Simon: "I think I'll always aspire to be like Paul.

"I guess that'll happen when someone pretends to be your Dad for 10 years. I feel unbelievably fortunate to have spent so much time in that green room and hope his real bambinos know how much his fake bambinos loved and looked up to him."

