Hit reality show The Circle is returning - but with one major change

Addictive Channel 4 reality show The Circle will soon be back on screens - and we can't wait!

MORE: The Celebrity Circle fans left confused for this reason after line-up revealed

Following a week-long celebrity edition of the show in aid of Stand Up To Cancer, The Circle series three will begin on Tuesday 16 March at 9:15pm with a brand new set of contestants hoping to catfish their way to the cash prize of £100,000.

However, they'll be one small but significant change to this series - unlike in previous years, all of this series has been pre-recorded, meaning there will be no live shows with a studio audience or viewer based voting this time around.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Presenter Emma Willis reveals how she juggles her work

It's believed that the series was filmed late last year, with the change brought in as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

MORE: Where are The Circle USA contestants now? Find out here...

MORE: Love Island will definitely be back in 2021

MORE: Emma Willis designed much of her home herself - and the results are stunning

While the line-up of this year's players has yet to be released, it has been confirmed that both Emma Willis and comedian Sophie Willan will reprise their roles as host and voiceover, respectively.

Speaking about the upcoming series, Emma, who also hosts The Voice, said: "The Circle is just brilliant, unmissable television. I loved every minute of being a part of it, and I'm delighted to be returning to it for another series where I'll be right at the centre of all the mischief and drama!"

A week-long celebrity edition of the show will air ahead of series three

The celebrity version of the programme begins a week earlier on Tuesday 9 March and will see the likes of Denise van Outen, former Strictly Come Dancing star Saffron Barker and radio DJ Melvin Odoom try their hand at catfishing, all in the name of charity. Also joining is Lady Leshurr, Duncan James and Loose Women stars Nadia Sawalha and Kaye Adams.

The popular game show, which has been dubbed Big Brother meets Black Mirror, first premiered in 2018 and was an immediate hit with viewers and has since spawned many international versions - all of which have been filmed in the purpose-built apartment building in Salford, Manchester.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.