Good Morning Britain presenter runs after gunfire interrupts broadcast Protests have been taking place in the city following the death of Daunte Wright

Good Morning Britain presenter Noel Phillips' was forced to cut a live broadcast short, run and take cover after gunfire sounded out while reporting on the protests following the death of Daunte Wright, 20, by a police officer.

MORE: Kate Garraway reveals real reason husband Derek Draper is at home

While doing a piece to camera in Minnesota for the breakfast show, Noel said: "There’s a very tense standoff between protesters and police, as you can hear several gunshots." Off-camera, someone can be heard saying: "We’ve got gunfire over there," as another person shouts: "Behind the cars. Now! Now!"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Noel Phillips' broadcast is interrupted by gunfire

The presenter can be seen running and ducking away from the camera, but later finished his report, saying: "We heard 20-30 gunshots from a group of men towards the police." He also spoke to a protester named Anthony about Daunte's death, who was killed after an officer mistakenly shot him with a gun rather than her taser.

MORE: Kate Garraway takes control of husband Derek Draper's business after 'financial' woes

MORE: Holly Willoughby's advice to Piers Morgan after GMB exit revealed

Speaking about Daunte's death, Chief Tim Gannon told reporters: "It is my belief the officer meant to deploy their Taser but shot him with a single bullet. There's nothing I can say to lessen the pain." The officer has been placed on administrative leave during the investigation into the incident.

Daunte Wright was killed by a police officer

Brooklyn Centre Mayor Mike Elliott said: "Our hearts are aching right now, we are in pain right now. We recognise this couldn't have happened at a worse time. This is happening at a time that all of our community, all of America, indeed all of the world is watching." He added that they will "ensure justice is done for Daunte Wright".

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.