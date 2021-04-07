Kate Garraway takes control of husband Derek Draper's business after 'financial' woes The Good Morning Britain star's husband was hospitalised in March 2020

Kate Garraway has been named the director of a firm founded by her husband Derek Draper after revealing her financial struggles amid his health battle.

The Good Morning Britain star has been handed more than 50 per cent of Derek's business, Astra Aspera Ltd, to give her a majority share which will enable her to make decisions without his approval.

According to documents filed to Companies House, Kate's name is now officially on the firm's books as of 26 February 2021.

Kate Garraway shares latest update on husband Derek Draper

Last month, Kate revealed she had to rely on friends for financial support after taking a break from GMB during Derek's coronavirus battle last year.

Kate said: "Working in television, everybody does get paid a good wage compared with the nurses who are keeping Derek alive. But that obviously stopped quite suddenly last March."

Derek was admitted to hospital in March 2020, and while he no longer has COVID-19, he remains critically ill in intensive care after the disease "wreaked havoc" throughout his body.

Derek has been in hospital since March 2020

During a no-holds-barred interview on Good Morning Britain last November, Kate opened up about the financial difficulties she is facing.

"One of the practical problems - which a lot of people would've experienced if they've got the absence of someone in their life - like many things the car is entirely in Derek's name, the insurance is in Derek's name, a lot of our bank accounts," she shared.

"There are a lot of financial goings that I've talked to you both about going on, which is making life very complicated because I can't get access to things."

She added: "Because legally, I haven't got power of attorney. And all this other stuff that goes on when you're dealing with a situation where someone's been sick for a long time."

