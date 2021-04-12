Kate Garraway reveals real reason husband Derek Draper is at home

Kate Garraway has spoken about her husband Derek Draper's return from the hospital, revealing why he was finally able to leave hospital.

Speaking on Good Morning Britain, she said: "It was a medical reason for coming home, as well as obviously our desire and I’m sure his desire too, to try and encourage a more normal environment to stimulate his recovery, cognition, and consciousness better. It is a very unique situation so they’re trying to find unique solutions."

WATCH: Kate Garraway reveals why Derek was released from hospital

She added that she had been feeling "over the moon and overwhelmed in equal measure," adding: "It is quite an overwhelming responsibility."

The TV personality previously explained: "He's sort of plateaued at this level and we're hugely grateful for this level but we want to see if he can speak more and move more and see what we can draw out. It's going to be very slow I'm afraid, and a bit of a wait and see."

Kate's husband returned home in early April

Chatting to Kate following Derek's return in April, Ranvir Singh said: "We're so thrilled for you, does Derek know he's home and has he expressed any feelings about it?" to which Kate replied: "When we came in the door, as we pulled up... I could see two little faces of Darcey and Billy looking out of the window and they ran out of the door, and Derek immediately burst into tears and there was a lot of hugging. He absolutely knew he was home.

"He is responding all of the time, but he's not able to talk... but he is responding and aware of where he is. There have been so many lovely little moments. When he was in a coma I kept saying, 'When you get home you can have one of my casseroles,' and when he got back I realised I was laying the table for four. It just feels like the start of a huge chapter."

