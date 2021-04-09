Ben Shephard and Richard Arnold say Derek Draper coming home is a 'godsend'

Kate Garraway's colleagues have spoken out after it was revealed that her husband Derek Draper is now home after more than a year in hospital.

MORE: Derek Draper burst into tears after being reunited with kids and Kate Garraway at home

Addressing the news at the beginning of Friday's show, Ben Shephard and Ranvir Singh spoke of their happiness for their friend.

"It's the very first step and a very long journey for Derek and for Kate and for the family, trying to work out what's going to unfold, there's 24 hour care for him," Ben explained.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Billy and Darcey open up about their dad in Kate Garraway documentary

Ranvir added: "It a progress thing, luckily he started saying a few words at the end of last year, and now he is responding regularly which is an amazing thing, breathing and the machines have sort of slow speeded. It's going to be a lot of help needed for the family... Anybody who has someone in a vulnerable state and has not been able to see them to give them your personal love, your personal attention, for them to hear your voice, haven't been able to touch them, will know.

"For somebody in recovery, not just survival mode, everyone in the medical world around them have said that Derek not having contact with Kate was having an effect on him. Medicine is one thing, but the psychology, the mind...there is a magic in the family that you can't replicate in a medical setting, no matter how much you can try."

She continued: "It's about that contact, hearing your children. That can have an enormous affect on somebody's recovery. It is wonderful, what a wonderful moment."

Ben Shepherd added: "We are all smiling this morning. Living at home with Kate means an awful lot to us and it's lovely when we see the messages about how excited and pleased you are. It is the first step on a very long journey trying to work out how it will unfold and what he needs."

Derek has spent the last year hospitalised

Speaking about how tough the transition is from hospital to home care, Dr Amir Khan added: "It's scary for the patient and for the family. It's a lot for the family to cope with and there will be people coming in and out of their home to help Kate with Derek and that will be really useful and she will be able to talk about how she's feeling, as well.

"I don't think we should underestimate how difficult this is going to be for the two of them, even though it's a step in the right direction."

Ben then told Richard Arnold: "Richard, over the years we've prepared Kate for all sorts of things as very good friends, but I'm not sure anyone of us had been prepared for what she's been through for the past year. Her and Derek finally reunited at home finally is quite a moment."

"It's a godsend" said Richard, before adding: "It really is. Having been with her through this journey, all of us of course, being virtually or texting… She's not alone fighting this, it's a relief for all of us to imagine that family together under one roof."

Derek Draper arrived at his family home in North London by ambulance on Wednesday. Kate had prepared their home for him to return ahead of Christmas, but the latest lockdown put their plans on hold until now.