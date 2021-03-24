Call the Midwife star Miriam Margolyes to 'take a break' from the show – find out why The actress reportedly faced travel restrictions

Call the Midwife star Miriam Margolyes is taking some time away from the show, according to reports. The actress, who has played Sister Mildred in the BBC drama since 2018, is said to be absent from the upcoming series due to being abroad while filming was taking place – which then led to difficulties with Covid interrupting her schedule.

According to the Daily Star, Miriam was keen to return to the set to film new episodes, but was unable to get back to the UK due to travel restrictions.

The drama has faced a number of setbacks in the past year due to the pandemic, including delayed filming for the Christmas special as well as a delayed season ten.

However, fans won't have to wait too much longer before the new episodes arrive on screen as it was revealed recently that filming for series ten had wrapped.

The official Facebook page for the hit show shared an update in late February confirming the exciting news with a snap of the Turner family, which read: "Behind-scenes exclusive! The Turners celebrate the end of filming!! Hello all! We just LOVE this pic from last week's final shooting day!"

Series ten is due out soon

A previous post also hinted at the show's imminent return, reading: "On behalf of everybody at Call the Midwife, we are delighted to confirm that you'll be able to see all of our hard work very soon... so stay tuned!"

Although we don't know much about the plot yet, the BBC has shared some sneak peek photos, including a snap of Trixie and Sister Hilda on their rounds, and a photo of Lucille walking with her bicycle.

The show is also very likely to include England's World Cup win in 1966, with the show's creator Heidi Thomas previously telling Radio Times that they avoided sporting stories for 1965 as "I know that England will win the World Cup in 1966".

