Call the Midwife season ten: everything we know so far

Call the Midwife is currently filming season ten, and while we wait, we have put together everything we know so far about the much-anticipated upcoming season of our favourite wholesome BBC show! Get the details here...

When will Call the Midwife season ten be out?

Although we have yet to receive a confirmed airdate, the bosses on the show are keeping fans regularly updated with filming progress, which sounds like it has been progressing well despite the lockdown situation in the UK and have confirmed that the new series will be released in 2021.

WATCH: Stephen McGann on why Call the Midwife is so important

In a recent Facebook post, they wrote: "Nearly there!!! Series 10 is almost in the can! As filming reaches its final stages, our cast and crew have been braving a particularly chilly spell of weather with good heart. The many challenges we've faced this season have not deterred us from making the show we love, and now that we can see the finish line, we are all getting that end-of-term excitement!"

What will Call the Midwife season ten be about?

Although we don't know much about the plot yet, the show has shared some sneak peek photos, including a snap of Trixie and Sister Hilda on their rounds, and a photo of Lucille walking with her bicycle.

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

The show is also very likely to include England's World Cup win in 1966, with the show's creator Heidi Thomas previously telling Radio Times that they avoided sporting stories for 1965 as "I know that England will win the World Cup in 1966".

Call the Midwife's filming challenges

Since at least some the series will be set in the summertime, things were made challenging since they have been filming throughout December and January.

The show has been filming through lockdown

The official Call the Midwife Facebook account read: "One of the many challenges with a delayed start to filming series ten has been that we've had to film through the English winter - not something we've ever had to do before. We've often required our actors to portray winter in our drama, as in our Christmas episodes - but this has always been while filming in the warmer months... Our actors have had to brave a real winter, while pretending they are basking in warmer seasons!"

Nurse Shelagh Turner (Laura Main) filming the new series

Unfortunately, it was revealed that this could affect filming as the camera could pick up actors' breath because of the cold, meaning some people had to suck on ice cubes before takes. Sounds challenging!

