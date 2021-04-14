Viewers divided over Netflix's new comedy Thunder Force Have you watched the new film?

A brand new comedy has landed on Netflix and it's certainly caught the attention of comedy-action lovers. Thunder Force, starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, tells the story of two childhood friends who reunite and find themselves acquiring superhero powers.

MORE: Bridgerton creator admits she was surprised by fans' reaction to Regé-Jean Page's exit

But it seems that viewers have been divided on their opinion of the film. Taking to social media, many were enjoying the comedy between its two leading stars, while others found the film "predictable". One person wrote: "Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer as superheroes should be great, but it is not. #ThunderForce."

Loading the player...

WATCH: The official trailer for Netflix's new film Thunder Force

Another echoed this, writing: "ThunderForce is predictable and wastes the talents of both Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, but at least Jason Bateman's enjoying himself. I did lol at 'surf and turf'. I appreciate what the movie was trying to do, but that doesn't mean it did it well, which is a shame."

However, others were complimentary on the movie and felt Octavia and Melissa made the perfect on-screen double act. "#ThunderForce was a really fun time. I'm a huge Octavia Spencer booster and she's a great match for Melissa McCarthy's energy," said one supporter.

MORE: 7 shows to watch if you loved Behind Her Eyes

MORE: Fans saying same thing about new true-crime documentary This is a Robbery

Did you watch the film?

Another said: "Watched Thunder Force and LOVED IT. So cheesy, wholesome, and funny! Come through Aunty Octavia and Miss Melissa with a sprinkle of Jason Bateman. Seriously Melissa and Jason are hilarious."

MORE: Netflix renews Bridgerton for seasons three and four

A third wrote: "Just watched Thunder Force on Netflix - funny but incredibly random! Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are brilliant together though #ThunderForce." A fourth quipped: "Mellisa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer are a duo that I never knew I needed #ThunderForce."

Also starring in the film is Arrested Development and Ozark Jason Bateman as Crab Man and Melissa's real-life husband and Bridesmaids co-star Ben Falcone, who wrote and directed the film. Also starring is Bobby Cannavale, Pom Klementieff, Taylor Mosby, and Melissa Leo.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.