Netflix renews Bridgerton for seasons three and four Dearest Readers, there's been an announcement!

Netflix has confirmed that the hugely popular Bridgerton will return for seasons three and four. The period drama, which recently began production on its second series, put out a statement to announce the exciting update in true Bridgerton style.

A message, shared on the Shondaland TV Twitter page, read: "Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink… Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Plenty of fans reacted to the news underneath the post expressing their joy at the prospect of more Bridgerton content. One person wrote: "This reader is in tears, THANK YOU", while another said: "I'M PRETTY SURE Y'ALL CAN HEAR ME SCREAMING ALL THE WAY FROM LISBON."

The announcement comes soon after it was revealed that breakout star of the first season, Regé-Jean Page, decided to bow out of the series.

The actor, who played Simon, the Duke of Hastings, opposite Phoebe Dynevor, said in a statement that it had been a "pleasure and privilege" to be a part of the show.

Phoebe Dynevor as Daphne Bridgerton in the Netflix show

"It's been an absolute pleasure and a privilege to be your Duke," he wrote on social media. "Joining this family - not just on screen, but off screen too. Our incredibly creative and generous cast, crew, outstanding fans - it’s all been beyond anything I could have imagined. The love is real and will just keep growing."

Meanwhile, production for season two is now underway and will shift the focus from Lady Daphne Bridgerton to her brother, Anthony, and his decision to finally settle down after being known as a 'rake'.

While in season one we saw him madly in love with an opera singer, in the second novel the Viscount decides that he needs to settle down and have children due to the firm belief he has that he will one day die young. We can't wait to see how it turns out!

