Fans saying same thing about new true-crime documentary This is a Robbery The series landed on Netflix this month

Netflix subscribers love nothing more than a good true-crime series, and luckily, there's a new one out to get into.

This Is a Robbery: The World's Biggest Art Heist, tells the real-life story of the infamous plot that saw many paintings, worth an eye-watering amount of money, stolen from a gallery in the US.

MORE: Netflix renews Bridgerton for seasons three and four

Viewers who have already indulged in the four episodes all seem to be in agreement that the show and case is both gripping and confusing!

Taking to social media, plenty are expressing their investment in the series. One person wrote: "Y'all have to check out @netflix's #ThisIsARobbery. Y'all it is a rollercoaster."

A second person said on Twitter: "Watching #ThisIsARobbery on Netflix. So interesting and I can't stop watching," as a third quipped: "If anyone needs me I'll be quitting my job to investigate the art heist at the Gardner Museum. #ThisIsARobbery."

A fourth fan had similar thoughts, tweeting: "This Is A Robbery is one of the best true crime docuseries I've ever watched and I'm only on the second episode #Netflix #ThisIsARobbery."

The four-part series includes interviews with investigators who are still, after 30 years, attempting to uncover crucial details to find the perpetrators behind the crime.

MORE: Brooklyn 99 fans spot major plot hint in season eight photo

MORE: The Crown star Tobias Menzies pays tribute to Prince Philip

The true-crimes documentary focuses on the infamous heist at Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum

It was in 1990 that two thieves, dressed as police officers, entered Boston's Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum to steal 500 million dollars' worth of art by the likes of Rembrandt and more. As well as the criminals going unidentified, the art is to this day is yet to be found.

There have been numerous theories about who was behind the plot including the Mafia and the IRA, but the truth is yet to be discovered. According to the documentary, there's also a ten million dollar reward for anyone who finds the work.

MORE: Netflix renews Bridgerton for seasons three and four

Fans are loving the gripping new series

The synopsis reads: "It was the biggest art heist in history: Over St. Patrick's Day weekend in 1990, legendary works by Rembrandt, Vermeer and others worth over half a billion dollars today were stolen from the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

"This four-part documentary series from director Colin Barnicle covers the leads, dead ends, lucky breaks and speculations that characterized the investigation of this still unsolved mystery."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.