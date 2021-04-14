Bridgerton creator admits she was surprised by fans' reaction to Regé-Jean Page's exit Shonda Rhimes was not expecting the fans to react in that way…

Bridgerton producer Shonda Rhimes has opened up about Regé-Jean Page's decision to leave the Netflix show ahead of season two.

The writer and creator, who is also behind shows such as Grey's Anatomy and Scandal, admitted that she was "really shocked" by how fans took the news, questioning where the Duke would have gone if he had stayed.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, she began: "I was really shocked, because usually that happens when I've killed off somebody that's been around for a while. Like, we didn't kill him, he's still alive!

"I don't know that I expected this much of an explosion, given that every book is a different romance. What would be the ever-after of this combo?"

She continued: "I mean, really, what would Regé-Jean do, you know what I mean? We gave them their happily ever after! And now we have this next couple coming. So yeah, I was like, whoa!"

Regé-Jean's announcement was released earlier this month with the actor explaining it had been "both a privilege and a pleasure to be your Duke".

The actor announced he would not be returning for season two

Meanwhile, fans of Bridgerton, which recently began production on season two, had reason to celebrate yesterday after it was announced that the Netflix show would be returning for seasons three and four.

A message, shared on the Shondaland TV Twitter page, read: "Esteemed members of the Ton, it seems we have a rather special announcement. Bridgerton shall return for seasons three and four. This author shall have to purchase more ink… Yours Truly, Lady Whistledown."

Plenty of fans reacted to the news underneath the post expressing their joy at the prospect of more Bridgerton content. One person wrote: "This reader is in tears, THANK YOU", while another said: "I'M PRETTY SURE Y'ALL CAN HEAR ME SCREAMING ALL THE WAY FROM LISBON."

