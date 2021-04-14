Too Close viewers left frustrated after ITV glitches during final episode The three-part drama concluded on Wednesday night

After three consecutive nights that have kept us glued to the sofa, Too Close came to a conclusion on Wednesday evening, but it was a less than satisfying watch for many viewers.

But it wasn't the plot of the ITV thriller, which stars Denise Gough and Emily Watson, that left viewers frustrated. Instead, swathes of viewers experienced signal outages during the episode, meaning they missed the crucial final moments of the gripping drama.

Many viewers took to Twitter to complain that their televisions had frozen during the ad break, only to return back to normal at the very end.

"@ITV fuming that #TooClose froze for ages and then restarted leaving loads of the storyline out," one viewer raged, while another said: "Did ITV glitch for anyone else? I feel like we missed a vital part of #TooClose."

"Aw, come on ITV. You can't freeze now! We need to know how this ends!" someone else said, and a fourth wrote: "Well this is awkward @ITV. The most important part of #TooClose missed."

Did you enjoy the three-part drama?

Meanwhile, those who were able to watch the episode uninterrupted or catch up on the drama on ITV Hub, were all saying that they were left in tears by the end.

One person wrote: "Well I'm sobbing. I'm glad I watched it, I think, but also, it's A LOT to process. Incredible television though."

A second said: "All I want to do is cry for Connie and Emma. And I'm so glad Connie has finally managed to get the help she needed /deserved and was able to see her children again."

