A Little Life author Hanya Yanagihara announces new novel and it sounds heartbreaking We're so excited to pre-order this one!

A Little Life author Hanya Yanagihara has announced her new novel, A Paradise, and if it's anything like her bestselling 2015 novel, we are already preparing ourselves to be devastated by it!

The plot synopsis reads: "To Paradise is a bold, brilliant novel spanning three centuries and three different versions of the American experiment, about lovers, family, loss and the elusive promise of utopia.

Sign us up for this one!

"In an alternate version of 1893 America, New York is part of the Free States, where people may live and love whomever they please (or so it seems). The fragile young scion of a distinguished family resists betrothal to a worthy suitor, drawn to a charming music teacher of no means.

Hanya also wrote A Little Life and The People in the Trees

"In a 1993 Manhattan besieged by the AIDS epidemic, a young Hawaiian man lives with his much older, wealthier partner, hiding his troubled childhood and the fate of his father. And in 2093, in a world riven by plagues and governed by totalitarian rule, a powerful scientist’s damaged granddaughter tries to navigate life without him − and solve the mystery of her husband’s disappearances." Sounds terrifying and brilliant in equal measure!

Speaking about the upcoming novel, Picador's editor-in-chief said: "We at Picador are delighted to be publishing Hanya's extraordinary new novel, an immensely powerful fictional exploration of the issue of who paradise is for − for any idea of paradise crucially also involves an idea of who must be excluded from it."

The novel will be released in January 2022, seven years after Hanya's groundbreaking novel, A Little Life, which follows four best friends Jude, Willem, JB and Malcolm and they go through the trials and tribulations of life together in New York City.

