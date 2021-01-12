We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Fans of Normal People could barely contain their excitement after it was announced on Tuesday that Sally Rooney is releasing a brand new book!

The author's third novel – Beautiful World, Where Are You – will drop on 7 September but is available to pre-order from Amazon now.

READ: 20 most anticipated new books being released in 2021

The novel will follow four young people living in Ireland as they navigate the pressures of work and relationships against the backdrop of political turmoil and fears about money and their futures, The New York Times reports.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The incredible trailer for Normal People

"The title itself speaks to some of the book’s themes, it’s an unanswered question," publisher Mitzi Angel, of Faber & Faber, told the newspaper.

"The characters are contemplating a world in which the future is very uncertain for them — what’s the world of work going to look like, what’s going to happen to the planet, what are the politics we are all living through. I think the stakes are higher."

READ: 10 books to transform your life in 2021: Improve your life, be happier & get motivated

MORE: Best-selling books of 2020: From Adele's life-changing read to Mrs Hinch's list book

Beautiful World, Where Are You by Sally Rooney, £16.99, Amazon

A synopsis on Twitter read: "Alice, Felix, Eileen and Simon are still young – but life is catching up with them. They desire each other, they delude each other, they get together, they break apart. Will they find a way to believe in a beautiful world?"

As soon as the news was announced on social media, fans were quick to express their excitement. "Just take my money," wrote one on Twitter. A second said: "Wow, just wow! My year just got a whole lot better." A third added: "OMG yay! How exciting."

Normal People received critical acclaim when the TV adaption dropped in 2020

Beautiful World, Where Are You follows on from Sally's hugely successful novels, 2017’s Conversations with Friends and 2018’s Normal People, which was turned into a hugely successful BBC Three series last year, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones as Marianne and Paul Mescal as Connell.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.