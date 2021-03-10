50 Shades of Grey sequel confirms release date - and it's sooner than you might think Mr Grey will see you now. Again.

50 Shades of Grey's upcoming sequel's release date has been confirmed, and fans of the book series will be delighted to hear that they can get their hands on it from 1 June 2021.

MORE: The books that inspired Bridgerton: Everything you need to know

The novel will follow the third novel from Christian Grey's perspective, and is titled Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian. The official synopsis reads: "Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele have tied the knot – but marriage brings its own challenges.

Freed: Fifty Shades Freed as Told by Christian, Pre-order from £4.49, Amazon

"Though their passion burns hotter and deeper than ever, Ana's defiant spirit continues to stir Christian's darkest fears and tests his need for control. As old rivalries and resentments endanger them both, one misjudgement threatens to tear them apart."

MORE: 22 most anticipated new books being released in 2021

MORE: Best-selling books to transform your life in 2021: From Adele's life-changing read to Mrs Hinch's list book

Speaking about the exciting news, EL James wrote: "I am thrilled to announce the publication date for Freed. This story has been a labour of love, one that my readers have been eagerly awaiting. For me, just as for Anastasia Steele, Christian is a challenging, infuriating, and endlessly fascinating character.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson talk 50 Shades series

"Living in his head is exhausting, but I got to explore aspects of his life in Freed that we only glimpsed in the original trilogy, and to follow his emotional growth in response to Ana's love and compassion."

Her fans were equally excited with the news, with one writing: "At last, wow!!! So so looking forward to the final closure. Then I can start over, my husband says, 'Your not reading that book again?' He’s a bloke, what does he know." Another added: "Yes!!!! Finally! I want to know what he talked about with Elena at that dinner! It's been eating at me for years."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.