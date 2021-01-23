The books that inspired Bridgerton: Everything you need to know

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

You'll be familiar with Bridgerton – the racy period drama like no other that stole our hearts when it dropped on Netflix – but did you know that the show is in fact based on a series of books?

Julia Quinn published eight books from 2000 - 2013, detailing the love story of Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke of Hastings.

The best-selling books have seen a huge resurgence in sales since the show has been aired. Speaking to People, the publisher said: "Sales of all eight books in the series have increased exponentially since the premiere of the show."

One of the five-star reviews for the first novel reads: "I don't usually read period romance books but after watching the series on Netflix I thought I would give it a go, and I was surprised how close to the book the series was. The banter and quick wit between Simon and Daphne was enjoyable and with Daphne being so naïve their conversations made some hilarious exchanges. The snippets from Lady Whistledown are brilliant."

The books were successful way before the show

Although the books and the TV show have the same characters and follow the same plot lines, there are a few elements that differ – so a game of spot the difference could be in order.

It was confirmed this week, much to everyone's delight, that the hit-show will be returning for a second season. Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington on the show, confirmed the news on Twitter, writing: "Dearest viewers, this author is proud to announce #Bridgerton Season Two, expect much scandal indeed!"

But, until the latest series drops, we think we will simply settle down with a book!

