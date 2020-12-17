10 best books of 2020: From Adele's life-changing read to Mrs Hinch's list book & Michelle Obama's memoir

Stuck for a Christmas gift for the person who already has everything - or those hard to buy for ones? Then trust us, you can’t go wrong with a book!

It’s true that there are thousands of options to choose from, so to make it super easy, why not take a look at Amazon’s top-selling best books of 2020? There’s something here for every taste, including Adele’s favourite self-help read, recipe books, Mrs Hinch’s Little Book of Lists - which will properly help you get your life in order – and celeb autobiographies like Michelle Obama’s fantastic memoir Becoming.

Every single one of these 2020 best books has over an 80% five-star rating (Mr’s Hinch’s autobiography has 90%!) so we’re confident you really can’t go wrong!

Amazon’s top ten non-fiction best books of 2020

1) Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo-Lodge

Cover blurb: "The book that sparked a national conversation. Exploring everything from eradicated black history to the inextricable link between class and race, Why I'm No Longer Talking to White People About Race is the essential handbook for anyone who wants to understand race relations in Britain today."

Top review: "This book really changed how I saw the world. I thought I was fairly well informed about racism but this opened my eyes to how pervasive it is. It's also helped me have better conversations about racism with people who have different views to me on it, in that they don't think it's a big issue. I could hardly put it down and read it within a couple of days. Compelling, difficult but motivated me to speak out and do more, where I can."

2) Pinch of Nom Everyday Light: 100 Tasty, Slimming Recipes All Under 400 Calories by Kay Featherstone & Kate Allinson

Cover blurb: "Featuring proper breakfasts, light takes on family favourites, cheeky fakeaways and speedy midweek meals, Pinch of Nom Everyday Light is full of hearty, everyday recipes nearly half of which are vegetarian. From Fish and Chips to Pizza Loaded Fries, Sloppy Dogs to Firecracker Prawns, and Hash Brown Breakfast Bake to Crying Tiger Beef, every recipe is under 400 calories including accompaniments, and has been tried and tested by twenty Pinch of Nom community members."

Top review: "What can I say?! I won’t lie. I was skeptical; how could they possibly top their first book? How could they do just as good? Well, let me tell you. It’s just as good, IF NOT BETTER than the first. And the fact all the recipes are under 400 calories? Absolute winner if you ask me. I’ve been doing SW since June & lost 3 stone 1.5lbs and believe me, the PON books and recipes help me endlessly. Massive congrats to Kate & Kay on another fantastic book!"

3) Pinch of Nom: 100 Slimming, Home-style Recipes by Kay Featherstone & Kate Allinson

Cover blurb: "THE #1 FASTEST SELLING NON-FICTION BOOK IN THE UK Slimming food has never tasted so good; the must-have first cookbook from the UK's most visited food blog. Sharing delicious home-style recipes with a hugely engaged online community, pinchofnom.com has helped millions of people to cook well and lose weight. The Pinch of Nom cookbook can help novice and experienced home-cooks enjoy exciting, flavourful and satisfying meals. Accessible to everyone by not including diet points, all of these recipes are compatible with the principles of the UK's most popular diet programmes."

Top review: “I absolutely love this book. Recipes that don’t see you hunting around shops for weird ingredients, easy to follow recipes, beautifully illustrated. Fantastic job ladies. To all the people who are saying you can get these free online, of course you can but fully loaded with ads, I personally find it easier and nicer to have a real recipe book. Yes it doesn’t contain syn values but that's because syn and weight watcher points change all the time making this book out of date. Without syn values you can work out current points and syns according to current information.”

4) Mrs Hinch: The Little Book of Lists by Mrs Hinch

Cover blurb: (From Mrs Hinch): “Welcome to your Little Book of Lists! Inside you'll find loads of Hinch Lists and Fresh'n Up Fridays to help you plan your hinching, as well as Tadaa Lists which I love to look back on and feel proud of. Nothing feels better than ticking off those boxes and putting down my crystal pen at the end of a productive day. I really hope you'll find this Little Book of Lists, all together in one place, helpful!”

Top review: “So excited when this arrived this morning and it hasn't disappointed. I've already written my fresh n up Friday list and it's exactly what Mrs Hinch said it would be, a simplified book of the three types of lists she uses all the time. Really good quality which is surprising as I thought it would be just a basic notebook. Thank you Mrs Hinch for keeping myself and millions of other Hinchers motivated in these difficult times.”

5) Becoming by Michelle Obama

Cover blurb: "In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, Michelle Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her - from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world's most famous address. With unerring honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it - in her own words and on her own terms."

Top review: "I thought I couldn't love this family more, but after reading this beautiful, moving story, I know that I and millions of others were so right to have faith in these genuinely good people. I am glad that Michelle gets to have her Barack back again, but oh, how very much they are missed - especially in contrast to what came after..."

6) Good Vibes, Good Life: How Self-Love Is the Key to Unlocking Your Greatness by Vex King

Cover blurb: "#1 Sunday Times bestseller - over 300k copies sold. Join the self-love revolution with Instagram visionary Vex King and discover inspirational messages and universal wisdom to help you manifest positive vibes. In this book, Vex will show you that when you change the way you think, feel, speak and act, you begin to change the world."

Top review: "I’m tired of picking up books that tell you to simply think positive, love yourself and be a good person without actually telling you how to become those things. Finally, we have a book that guides you while being packed with honest and insightful perspectives. Once I got to the middle of the book, that’s when the author truly shows his wisdom. This book is going to change the world because it’s already changing mine."

7) The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life by James Clear

Cover blurb: "#1 New York Times Bestseller. Over 6 million copies sold. In this generation-defining self-help guide, a superstar blogger cuts through the crap to show us how to stop trying to be "positive" all the time so that we can truly become better, happier people. A much-needed grab-you-by-the-shoulders-and-look-you-in-the-eye moment of real-talk, filled with entertaining stories and profane, ruthless humor, The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F**k is a refreshing slap for a generation to help them lead contented, grounded lives."

Top review: "This book was recommended at a perfect time for me! So many life lessons that are practical and could be applied almost instantly. A month after reading this book and in many situations, I now find myself asking.... Do I really care about this situation? Is it worth investing all of this energy? I have recommended this book a million times since reading and I will return to this book when life gets overwhelming in the future."

8) Untamed: Stop Pleasing, Start Living by Glennon Doyle

Cover Blurb: "Who were you before the world told you who to be? Part inspiration, part memoir, Untamed explores the joy and peace we discover when we stop striving to meet the expectations of the world, and instead dare to listen to and trust in the voice deep inside us. From the beloved New York Times bestselling author, speaker and activist Glennon Doyle."

Top review: (by Adele!): "This book will shake your brain and make your soul scream. I am so ready for myself after reading this book!"

9) This Is Me by Mrs Hinch

Cover Blurb: “Discover the true story of the real Sophie Hinchliffe for the very first time in her extraordinarily candid memoir, the must-read book at the top of every Hincher's Christmas list this year. THE SUNDAY TIMES NO. 1 BESTSELLER 2020."

Top review: "Six hours after being posted through my letterbox and I’ve finished it!! I’ve never read a book quicker than a week, doing one-two chapters a day but I've just sat here for five and a half hours and read it cover to cover non stop! Absolutely amazing and made me cry three times. So proud of her journey. Hell of a read of you're a fan.

10) Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari

Cover blurb: "THE MILLION COPY BESTSELLER. Fire gave us power. Farming made us hungry for more. Money gave us purpose. Science made us deadly. This is the thrilling account of our extraordinary history – from insignificant apes to rulers of the world. In this bold and provocative book, Yuval Noah Harari explores who we are, how we got here and where we’re going."

Top review: "This is so good I've bought many copies for friends and family who have also enjoyed it. It took me a couple of reads for it all to sink in, in fact, I may read it again :) but that isn't a problem as it's so enjoyable and enlightening. I am not a natural reader, it takes an awful lot for me to be immersed into a book, but this had me hooked after only a few words and I just couldn't put it down. If you want to know about you, us, history, how we came to be who we are, then this is the book for you. You won't regret it."

