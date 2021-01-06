20 anticipated new books being released in 2021 - consider this your lockdown 3.0 reading list

The new year is finally here and with it, there is a whole host of exciting new books being published. From rom-com novels to gritty dramas, take a look at our top picks for books being published throughout 2021, and be sure to add to your must-read list!

MORE: 28 must-reads this winter: from brilliant novels to must-try cookbooks

One of the Good Ones - Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite

Release date: 5 January

There is a lot of hype surrounding this newly published novel, and we can't wait to check it out. The synopsis reads: "When teen social activist and history buff Kezi Smith is killed under mysterious circumstances after attending a social justice rally, her devastated sister Happi and their family are left reeling in the aftermath.

MORE: Best-selling books to transform your life in 2021: From Adele's life-changing read to Mrs Hinch's list book

"As Kezi becomes another immortalised victim in the fight against police brutality, Happi begins to question the idealized way her sister is remembered. Perfect. Angelic. One of the good ones. Even as the phrase rings wrong in her mind—why are only certain people deemed worthy to be missed?"

One of the Good Ones, £13.99, Amazon

The Wife Upstairs - Rachel Hawkins

Release date: 5 January

Love a bit of Jane Eyre? Try out the new adaptation of the novel following Jane, a dog walker who falls head over heels in love with Eddie Rochester, a handsome bachelor with a hidden secret...

The Wife Upstairs, From £2.99, Amazon

Influence - Sarah Shephard

Release date: 6 January

Do you simply love a social media drama? Then get your hands on this one! The story follows a group of girls; Internet-famous Delilah, child star turned media darling Jasmine, the happy girl-next-door Fiona and online star Scarlet as they all attempt to hide part of themselves. The synopsis reads: "To everyone clicking, DMing, following and faving, these girls are living the dream; but are they really? The sun is hot in California... and someone's going to get burned."

Influence, From £4.99, Amazon

I Give It A Year - Helen Whitaker

Release date: 7 January

This is a story of love, friendship, rejection and bravery which looks at the emotional fallout of a cheating husband and whether it’s easier to stay or leave. The moving book is filled with Helen's witty humour and at times you'll be moved to tears. The story revolves around protagonist Iris on New Year’s Eve, having just discovered that her husband of a decade, Adam, is cheating on her. She kicks him out and moves her Dad in to help with the children, but as he starts to show signs of Alzheimer’s she realises how hard bringing up two children will be on her own whilst juggling a busy career. For the sake of the children she decides to give her husband one more chance. But is it braver to stay than to run? And can anyone fall in love with the same person twice?

I Give It A Year, £7.91, Amazon

The Push - Ashley Ordain

Release date: 7 January

A story of motherhood which follows a mum who is certain there is something 'very wrong' with her child from the moment of her birth, despite her husband telling her she's imagining things. Get ready for a psychological thrill ride.

The Push, From £7.99, Amazon

Siri, Who Am I? - Sam Tschida

Release date: 12 January

After suffering from amnesia due to a head wound, Mia decides to put her life back together by using her Instagram to piece together just who she was before the accident - and she doesn't like what she sees. As she finds out more about herself, will it be too late to undo her lies online and become the person she wants to be?

MORE: 11 great podcasts to listen to in 2021

Siri, Who Am I?, From £8.99, Amazon

Concrete Rose - Angie Thomas

Release date: 12 January

Liked The Hate U Give? If so, this is an absolute must-read. The story is this time focused on Starr's father, Maverick Carter, 17 years before the events of the first novel. The synopsis reads: "With his King Lord dad in prison and his mom working two jobs, seventeen-year-old Maverick Carter helps the only way he knows how: slinging drugs. Life's not perfect, but he's got everything under control. Until he finds out he's a father..."

Concrete Rose, From £5.31, Amazon

The Charmed Wife - Olga Grushin

Release date: 21 January

We love a twisted fairytale gone wrong! In this scenario, it is Cinderella who is having a bad time of things. Thirteen-and-a-half years later after marrying Prince Charming, she seeks out her witch to help her once again - but this time Cinderella doesn't ask for anything to win her Prince. This time, she wants him dead."

The Charmed Wife, From £9.99, Amazon

Girl A - Abigail Dean

Release date: 21 January

After her mother dies in prison, the young woman with a terrible past must track down the siblings that went through the same tormented childhood as she did after being made the executor of her mother's will. You won't be able to put it down.

Girl A, From £7.99, Amazon

The Ex Talk - Rachel Lynn Solomon

Release date: 28 January

Can't resist a rom-com? This one will be right up your street. Two sparring colleagues at a radio station are forced to work together as co-hosts on a new show which gives listeners relationship advice. We don't even need to hint what happens next, right?

The Ex Talk, From £7.49, Amazon

The Kindest Lie - Nancy Johnson

Release date: 2 February

Described as capturing "the heartbreaking divide between Black and white communities and offers both an unflinching view of motherhood in contemporary America", the story follows Ruth Tuttle, a woman who is unsure about having more children after being forced to leave her baby behind as a teenager. Returning to her home town, which is full of searing racial tension, she unexpectedly befriends Midnight, a young white boy looking for connection.

MORE: 9 true-crime shows to get obsessed with in 2021

The Kindest Lie, From £7.99, Amazon

The Project - Courtney Summers

Release date: 2 February

From the bestselling author of Sadie comes this thriller about an aspiring journalist who is determined to save her older sister from a cult after a man comes forward to say that the cult murdered his son.

The Project, From £6.94, Amazon

The Four Winds - Kristin Hannah

Release date: 2 February

From the author of the gorgeous The Nightingale comes a new story following a mother who is forced with an impossible decision; whether to fight for her homeland or escape with her children into safety. Since The Nightingale is a universal heartbreaker, we can only imagine this one to be equally devastating.

The Four Winds, From £7.99, Amazon

The Gilded Ones - Namina Forna

Release date: 4 February

Love a good fantasy novel? The first instalment of the Deathless series follows Deka, a teenager who hopes her blood will run red during a ceremony so that she may become a member of her village. When it runs gold, she has two choices; face a consequence worse than death or join an army of girls just like her.

The Guilded Ones, From £3.99, Amazon

A Lady's Formula for Love - Elizabeth Everett

Release date: 9 February

Loved Bridgerton? We have a feeling you'll adore this if so! Lady Violet Hughes, the secret founder of a sanctuary for female scientists and a spy on a confidential mission for the Crown is given a protection officer, the solitary Arthur Kneland. We'll let you guys figure out what happens next...

MORE: 11 unmissable Netflix films and shows coming in January 2021

A Lady's Formula for Love, From £7.49, Amazon

You Have a Match - Emma Lord

Release date: 15 February

This one sounds like the perfect lockdown read! Imagine if you do a DNA test only to find out that you have a secret older sister? The synopsis reads: "The logical course of action? Meet up at summer camp (obviously) and figure out why Abby’s parents gave Savvy up for adoption."

You Have a Match, From £6.80, Amazon

The Echo Wife - Sarah Gailey

Release date: 18 February

A futuristic domestic drama? Sign us up. The synopsis reads: "Martine is a genetically cloned replica made from Evelyn Caldwell’s award-winning research. She’s patient and gentle and obedient. She’s everything Evelyn swore she’d never be. And she’s having an affair with Evelyn’s husband. Now, the cheating [expletive] is dead, and the Caldwell wives have a mess to clean up. Good thing Evelyn Caldwell is used to getting her hands dirty."

The Echo Wife, From 6.99, Amazon

The Lost Apothecary - Sarah Penner

Release date: 2 March

Eighteenth-century London - and a secret apothecary shop - collide with present-day as historian Caroline Parcewell looks into the series of unsolved apothecary murders from 200 years before... only to see her own life become embroiled with the store.

The Lost Apothecary, From £8.99, Amazon

Who is Maud Dixon? - Alexandra Andrews

Release date: 4 March

After becoming the assistant to the celebrate author Maud Dixon, aspiring writer Florence is left with a mystery after waking up in hospital having narrowly survived a car crash with no idea how it happened, or where Maud has gone. So where is Maud? Who was in the car with her? The synopssi reads: "Florence feels she may have been played, but wait, if Maud is no longer around, maybe Florence can make her mark as a writer after all..."

Who is Maud Dixon?, From £8.99, Amazon

All Our Hidden Gifts - Caroline O'Donoghue

Release date: 30 March

We love a YA fiction every so often, and this one sounds immense. The story follows Maeve, who finds a pack of tarot cards and quickly becomes the most sought-after diviner her school. The synopsis reads: "But when Maeve's ex-best friend, Lily, draws an unsettling card called The Housekeeper that Maeve has never seen before, the session devolves into a heated argument that ends with Maeve wishing aloud that Lily would disappear. When Lily isn't at school the next Monday, Maeve learns her ex-friend has vanished without a trace."

All Our Hidden Gifts, From £5.79, Amazon

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.