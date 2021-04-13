Sam Heughan reveals he's after a 'real acting challenge' after Outlander The Scottish actor has spoken about his plans beyond the long-running series

We love watching Outlander and can't imagine the series without its lead, Sam Heughan.

The Scottish actor has played Jamie Fraser in the StarzPlay series, which will return later this year for its sixth season, since it began in 2014.

But, now in a new interview, the 40-year-old has revealed that he's hoping to do something completely different when his role on the show ends, whenever that may be.

Discussing on the podcast The Cultural Coven whether he has any concerns about being typecast after playing the same role for so long, Sam responded: "Definitely I want to do something else.

"Jamie Fraser has obviously been brilliant and I have been doing a number of film roles to try to play other parts, but they've all been primarily in the same sort of realm," he told host Nicola Roy.

Sam has led the series as Jame Fraser since 2014

As for what kind of roles he'd like to be doing after Outlander, Sam said he didn't have anything specific in mind but admitted that he would love to do something that "challenges" him.

"I'd love to have a real acting challenge because I think that's where you get to really stretch yourself," he said, adding: "I'll see what comes along."

However, the actor was still full of praise for the Starz Play series that has helped establish his name. "Outlander has been so unique," he said. "My character has been a young warrior, who has become a laird, a father, a husband and a grandfather now, he's been in battles, he's been abused, he's been to the Caribbean, I've had so much to play with. But of course, we all get burnout and want to do different things."

Outlander will return for a sixth season later this year

In the chat, Sam also revealed he was on the verge of returning to the stage last year before the coronavirus pandemic shut down theatres - and teased that once things are back to normal fans could see him treading the boards again.

"I did a lot of theatre when I left drama school... I'd love to go back to theatre. I had been talking to various people, before the pandemic.

"It's about scheduling and that's kind of tough right now with the film schedule I've got, but in the future, I'd love to. For me, it's always been about Shakespeare. I'd love to do Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, and Macbeth."

