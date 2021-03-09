Sam Heughan reveals mum's understandable reaction to racy scenes in Outlander The actor opened up about the period drama

Sam Heughan has opened about his mum's very understandable reaction to watching risqué scenes involving him in the popular show, Outlander.

The romantic, time-travelling period drama follows a World War II nurse, Claire, who accidentally travels back in time during a trip to Scotland and begins a relationship with Sam's character, 18th-century highlander Jamie Fraser.

The show has plenty of risqué scenes between the couple, and Jamie joked about his mum's reaction to them while chatting on The Kelly Clarkson Show. He said: "When I grew up we had a black and white television, one of those ones you had to turn the dial to tune in, and she refused to buy a new one till I left home to go to university at which point she'd bought a 4k, high definition colour screen TV to catch all her movies and things. She's very proud of the show but I think she probably does fast forward most of those scenes."

He also joked about wearing his kilt, in order to promote his new series Men in Kilts, telling her: "It's like an extreme sport wearing a kilt so I'm sure at some point if you look closely you'll see something you don't want to see."

The show will be returning for season six

Season six of the hit show is currently being filmed, with the star confirming that they were finally filming again in February 2021. Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "We're BACK!! @Outlander_STARZ Season six shooting! Feel very fortunate to be working right now, production are ensuring everyone is safe and protected. Now just need to deal with the snow...."

