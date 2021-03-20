Outlander adds three new faces to season six cast - and fans of the book series will be thrilled Meet the actors playing the Christie family

Outlander has announced that the show will introduce three new characters to its story. The popular time-travel drama series, which stars Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, will add the new stars in season six – which is currently in production.

Deadline reports that the new names joining the cast of the hit Starz show are star of the award-winning Chernobyl Mark Lewis Jones, actor Alexander Vlahos and newcomer Jessica Reynolds.

Jessica Reynolds, who made her acting debut last year in BBC Three’s comedy-drama My Left Nut, will be taking on the role of Malva Christie. Readers familiar with Diana Gabaldon’s series of books which the show is based on will certainly know how much Malva’s arrival impacts life at Fraser’s Ridge in the sixth instalment, A Breath of Snow and Ashes - but no spoilers here!

Welsh actor Mark Lewis Jones is set to play Malva’s father, Tom Christie, who is a fellow ex-Ardsmuir prisoner like Jamie. Season six will see him travel to the ridge looking for a place to settle with his family. Viewers will recognise the actor from his many roles in British television, including Carnival Row, Keeping Faith, Gangs of London and The Crown.

Mark Lewis Jones will play Tom Christie

Playing Tom’s son and Malva’s older brother Allen Christie is Merlin actor Alexander Vlahos. Described as “headstrong and wary of strangers,” Allen is highly protective of his family as they settle into their new environment. The actor is also known for his roles in the shows Versailles, Death in Paradise and The Tower.

The casting news comes after it was announced that ahead of season six’s release, the show has been renewed for a seventh season which will look to cover the events of The Echo in the Bone.

“We are so excited Starz has given us the opportunity to continue the epic Outlander journey,” showrunner Matt Roberts said in a statement. “We can’t wait to get into the writers’ room and start breaking Echo in the Bone and look forward to giving the fans another season of this exhilarating story.”

As well as introducing the Christie family, season six will also likely look at the aftermath from the dramatic season five finale, which saw Claire rescued by Jamie and her family after being kidnapped and assaulted. Meanwhile, Roger and Brianna find themselves still stuck in the past with their son Jemmy, despite trying to return to the present day.

