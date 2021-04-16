Cherie Blair pays tribute to 'amazing' Helen McCrory who portrayed Tony Blair's wife in two films Helen McCrory died age 52 after a battle with cancer

Cherie Blair has paid tribute to the actress Helen McCrory, who played the barrister and Prime Minister Tony Blair's wife on screen.

"Rest in Peace Helen McCrory who has died today. My heart goes out to her husband Damian Lewis and their children for their sad loss," Cherie shared on LinkedIn.

"I was lucky enough to meet her and I was flattered and humbled that someone so beautiful and talented agreed to play me in the films The Queen and The Special Relationship. She was amazing in Peaky Blinders," the mum-of-four added.

Helen starred as Cherie Blair in two projects; pictured here with Michael Sheen in The Queen

Celebrities from across the globe have paid tribute to Helen, whose husband Damian Lewis shared the sad news on 16 April that she had passed peacefully at home after a battle with cancer.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," Damian shared on Twitter on Friday morning.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

Helen wed Damian Lewis in 2007

Helen Mirren, JK Rowling, and Matt Lucas were among those to share their memories of the star, who appeared in the Harry Potter series and Peaky Blinders.

"Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity," tweeted Matt Lucas.

"She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss."

The 52-year-old was awarded a CBE in 2017

Helen Mirren, who starred alongside Helen in the 2006 film The Queen, added: "A great actress and a great person. This is so very very sad."

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books which were adapted into movies and have spawned an entire franchise, said she was "devastated."

"I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news," the author tweeted.

Helen was mum to two children

Helen married Damian in 2007 after they met in 2003 while performing in Five Gold Rings at London's Almeida Theatre.

They welcomed two children, 14-year-old Manon, and 13-year-old Gulliver.

In 2017 Helen was made an OBE for services to drama in the Queen's New Year Honours.

She began acting in the 80s and in 2006 starred as Cherie in The Queen. She later portrayed Cherie again in 2010 in The Special Relationship.