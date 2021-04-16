Celebrities pay tribute to late actress Helen McCrory: JK Rowling, Piers Morgan & more Helen's husband Damian Lewis shared the sad news on 16 April

Celebrities from across the globe have paid tribute to the late actress Helen McCrory.

Helen Mirren, JK Rowling, and Matt Lucas were among the famous names sharing their memories of the star, who appeared in the Harry Potter series and BBC show Peaky Blinders.

"Helen McCrory will be remembered not just for her remarkable stage and screen performances, but also for her selflessness and generosity," tweeted Matt Lucas.

"She and Damian were the motor driving FeedNHS, working tirelessly during the pandemic to raise millions for others. What a tremendous loss."

WATCH: Helen McCrory's final TV appearance on GMB

Helen's husband Damian Lewis shared the sad news on 16 April, revealing she had passed "peacefully" at home after a battle with cancer.

Helen Mirren, who starred alongside Helen in the 2006 film The Queen, added: "A great actress and a great person. This is so very very sad."

JK Rowling, the author of the Harry Potter books which were adapted into movies and have spawned an entire franchise, said she was "devastated."

Matt Lucas paid tribute to Helen

JK said she was "devastated"

"I’m devastated to learn of the death of Helen McCrory, an extraordinary actress and a wonderful woman who’s left us far too soon. My deepest condolences to her family, especially her husband and children. Simply heartbreaking news," the author tweeted.

Piers Morgan shared: "What shocking and incredibly sad news. RIP Helen."

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," Damian shared on Twitter on Friday morning.

"She died as she lived. Fearlessly. "God we loved her and know how lucky we are to have had her in our lives. She blazed so brightly. Go now, Little One, into the air, and thank you."

Helen died of cancer at the age of 52

Born in London in 1968, Helen studied at the Drama Centre in the nation's capital and began her career on the stage.

In the 90s she began appearing in films including Interview with the Vampire with Tom Cruise in 1994.

Helen was set to star as Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix but was forced to pull out due to her pregnancy.

However, film bosses so desperately wanted her that she returned as Bellatrix's half-sister Narcissa Malfoy in the Half Blood Prince.

She starred in Peaky Blinders

Helen married Damian in 2007 after they met in 2003 while performing in Five Gold Rings at London's Almeida Theatre.

They welcomed two children, 14-year-old Manon, and 13-year-old Gulliver.

In 2017 Helen was made an OBE for services to drama in the Queen's New Year Honours.

