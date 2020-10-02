All you need to know about Damian Lewis' 14-year marriage to Helen McCrory Damian and Helen married in 2007

On Friday, 16 April it was sadly announced that Helen McCrory had passed away aged 52, following a battle with cancer.

Helen had been married to husband Damian Lewis for nearly 14 years, and the pair's impressive acting credentials made them a veritable Hollywood power couple. Damian, 49, is best known for his work in titles such as Homeland, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Billions, while Helen, 52, was famed for her acting roles in Skyfall, Peaky Blinders and Harry Potter.

‘Now more than ever young people whose life feels like it’s on hold with coronavirus need to know people are still there to help.’ @PrincesTrust ambassadors Helen McCrory and @lewis_damian talk about the work they’re doing with their charity. pic.twitter.com/rPNqDszCop — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 12, 2021

Helen's last TV appearance with husband Damian

The terriby sad news is a tragedy for Damian and the couple's two children, 14-year-old Manon, and 13-year-old Gulliver. Damian was the person to announce the devastating blow on Twitter, with a heartfelt tribute to his wife.

"I'm heartbroken to announce that after an heroic battle with cancer, the beautiful and mighty woman that is Helen McCrory has died peacefully at home, surrounded by a wave of love from friends and family," he said.

Although gone too soon, the love felt between the two was clear for all to see. We take a look at the couple's romantic love story....

WATCH: Damian Lewis gushes about powerful women in his life

How did Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory meet?

According to the Mail, the couple met when they were performing in Five Gold Rings at London's Almeida Theatre. On what attracted her to Damian, Helen told Radio Times: "He just made me laugh a lot. And still does.

"Of course, everyone in life wants someone to love and be loved by, but I think I was always just engrossed and involved in work. And no, the timing was pure fluke, pure chance, it always is, isn't it?"

Damian and Helen met in 2003

When did Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory get married?

Damian and Helen married in July 2007 in front of family and friends at Kensington and Chelsea Registry Office. According to reports, Helen said of their nuptials: "I did have a honeymoon. It lasted an evening. It was very short, but very lovely.

"We got married in the Kensington and Chelsea registry office, then walked down the King's Road and had lunch in a nice restaurant around the corner with 11 people. A very romantic day."

The happy couple married in 2007

Do Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory have children?

The couple have two children together, a daughter, named Manon, aged 14, and a son, named Gulliver, aged 13. The family's home is in London. They also have a home near Sudbury in Suffolk.

For a while, in 2007, the family decided to move to Los Angeles so Damian could concentrate on crime show Life. After the show finished in early 2009, the family moved back and have remained in London since.

Together they have two children together

What has Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory said about their marriage?

Prior to her work in thrilling ITV drama Fearless in 2017 the actress gushed about Damian's support. "Yes, he is [supportive]. Much more so than I am. He was the one that persuaded me to do Fearless.

"He told me, 'You have to do Fearless. You have to.' I pointed out that he was going to be in America filming Billions and in ten years I've always had the children when he goes away filming. But he replied, 'Well, I'll do it. Of course I can."

