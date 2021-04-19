Viewers left in tears after Call the Midwife returns with new series Series ten began on Sunday evening

After months of waiting, Call the Midwife fans were delighted when the period drama series returned to BBC One on Sunday evening.

Marking the tenth anniversary, the first episode of series ten started off in true Call the Midwife style, leaving viewers feeling emotional with many moved to tears.

Taking to social media, fans shared their initial reactions to the new series and many agreed that it was a brilliant and moving episode. One person wrote: "I'm not easily moved to tears but the compassion and words tonight have got me! #CallTheMidwife."

A second tweeted: "How does #CallTheMidwife get it right every single episode? There isn't another show on TV that is as consistently exceptional."

Meanwhile, a third had high praise for its important storylines, writing: "Watching #CallTheMidwife is like wrapping yourself in a blanket of love and safety and warmth. Difficult stories are raised and dealt with so beautifully. Lots of tears and sprinklings of humour. The perfect Sunday night bed time story."

A fourth echoed this, stating: "#CallTheMidwife @CallTheMidwife1 an hour of pure master-class on how to write, produce and cast an excellent family drama. Each episode grips you, due to such delicately handled topics, yet true to life in every detail. Well done all involved. Sunday night is complete once again."

Episode one proved to be an emotional watch for the Call the Midwife fans

Episode one took us back to Nonnatus House to see the familiar faces we've come to know and love over the years and introduce us to a new era. With the new series beginning in 1966, the nuns are facing uncertainty thanks to talks of privatisation as well as dealing with the usual harrowing challenges in their day-to-day work delivering children.

The return of series ten marks a bright future for the show after it was announced that it would not only be back for series 11, but that seasons 12 and 13 are on the cards, too.

Creator and writer Heidi Thomas said: "It's an incredible privilege to be able to look back on a decade of Call The Midwife, and yet know that our journey is still very far from over. We are thrilled to be going on for a few more years!"

