Helen George has settled back into her "trailer" lifestyle after she shared a glamourous photo from her camper van on the set of Call the Midwife. However, the actress was forced to shut down any suggestion that her character nurse Trixie Franklin is due to tie the knot in the new series.

One eagle-eyed fan noticed a gold band on Helen's finger, forcing the star to shut down any reports of her character's relationship status. "Ooohhhh a wedding ring!! Can't wait to see who Trixie has married," the follower remarked.

"Remember it's taken in a mirror - other hand I'm afraid," Helen clarified. The follower then responded: "Oh silly me! I'm rooting for her to meet someone who deserves her - best character."

The snap showed the actress take a mirror selfie from inside, whilst sat in a lovely floral white maxi and with rollers in her hair. "Trailer- life. CTM 10," she simply wrote in the caption, adding the hashtags #midwivesrock and #midwivesofinstagram.

The actress shared this snap from her trailer

Last month, the 36-year-old confirmed she was back at work on the hit BBC series once lockdown restrictions were lifted. Helen posted a snapshot of her dressing room door, complete with her character's name. She wrote: "So good to be back!

"When the arts have been so terribly hit over the last few months and some of the most talented people I know are sat at home unable to do what they are meant to do. How heartbreaking that is for them and for their loved ones to watch on - unable to help.

Helen stars as nurse Trixie Franklin in the BBC drama

"I feel incredibly lucky that I am going back to what I love and I'm hopeful that we WILL get our industry back and theatres WILL reopen. Because God knows we need to be entertained right now. X."

Filming for series ten of Call the Midwife, and the Christmas special, had to be postponed for five months as a result of coronavirus. It has since been revealed that the festive 90-minute episode will air on Christmas Day, while the new series will hit screens in early 2021.

